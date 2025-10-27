DHCP relay
DHCP Relay provides a way for DHCP clients to communicate with DHCP servers that are not available on the same local subnet/broadcast domain. When you enable DHCP Relay, Appliances forwards DHCP discover messages to a predefined DHCP server, and routes the responses back to the original device that sent the discover message.
flowchart LR accTitle: An example of Connector in DHCP Relay mode a(Appliances) <--> b(Cloudflare/WAN Tunnels) <--> c(DHCP server) subgraph Site A d[LAN 1] <--> a e[LAN 2] <--> a end subgraph Site B c end classDef orange fill:#f48120,color: black class a,b,c orange
The above graph shows Appliances sending DHCP discover messages to a DHCP server offsite.
To configure DHCP relay:
- Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks.
- Go to Connectors > Appliances > Profiles.
- Select your Appliances > Edit.
- Select Network Configuration.
- In LAN configuration, select the LAN where you need to configure DHCP relay.
- Select Edit.
- Select This is a DHCP Relay.
- In Upstream DHCP server addresses, enter the IP address of your DHCP server.
- (Optional) If you need to add more DHCP server addresses, select Add upstream DHCP server address as many times as needed, and enter the new values.
Create a
PUT request to update the LAN where you want to enable DHCP relay:
Example:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Magic WAN Write
Magic Transit Write
