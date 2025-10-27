 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

DHCP relay

DHCP Relay provides a way for DHCP clients to communicate with DHCP servers that are not available on the same local subnet/broadcast domain. When you enable DHCP Relay, Appliances forwards DHCP discover messages to a predefined DHCP server, and routes the responses back to the original device that sent the discover message.

	flowchart LR
	accTitle: An example of Connector in DHCP Relay mode
			a(Appliances) <--> b(Cloudflare/WAN Tunnels) <--> c(DHCP server)

			subgraph Site A
			d[LAN 1] <--> a
			e[LAN 2] <--> a
			end

			subgraph Site B
			c
			end
			classDef orange fill:#f48120,color: black
			class a,b,c orange

The above graph shows Appliances sending DHCP discover messages to a DHCP server offsite.

To configure DHCP relay:

  1. Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks.
  2. Go to Connectors > Appliances > Profiles.
  1. Select your Appliances > Edit.
  2. Select Network Configuration.
  3. In LAN configuration, select the LAN where you need to configure DHCP relay.
  4. Select Edit.
  5. Select This is a DHCP Relay.
  6. In Upstream DHCP server addresses, enter the IP address of your DHCP server.
  7. (Optional) If you need to add more DHCP server addresses, select Add upstream DHCP server address as many times as needed, and enter the new values.