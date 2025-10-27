Traffic steering

Magic routing table

The Magic networking routing table is a virtual network overlay, private to your account, that spans all Cloudflare data centers globally. This overlay network provides:

The Magic routing table supports routing the WAN Tunnels traffic via anycast tunnels using GRE and Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) or Direct Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI). Entries can be added to the Magic routing table via static route configuration or via routes learned through BGP peering (only available over Direct CNI).

Allowed IP ranges

The following IPv4 address ranges are allowed in the Magic Routing table:

RFC 1918 address space, specifically 10.0.0.0/8 , 172.16.0.0/12 , and 192.168.0.0/16 .

When using WAN Tunnels and Cloudflare Tunnel together, remember to consider the IP ranges utilized in the static routes of Cloudflare Tunnel when selecting static routes for WAN Tunnels. For more information, refer to Cloudflare Tunnel.

For prefixes outside RFC 1918 contact your Cloudflare customer service manager.

Route prioritization

WAN Tunnels is steered along tunnel routes based on priorities of route entries.

Lower values have greater priority.

When the priority values for prefix entries match, Cloudflare uses equal-cost multi-path (ECMP) packet forwarding to route traffic. An optional weight value can be applied to static routes to modify ECMP tunnel distribution.

Cloudflare routing applies longest-prefix match. A more specific static route (like /30 ) will always be preferred over a less specific one (like /29 ), regardless of tunnel priority — unless the more specific route is removed.

When BGP and static routes have the same prefix and priority, Cloudflare enforces priority by preferring static routes over BGP routes. This ensures that manually configured static routes take precedence unless explicitly deprioritized.

Set priority and weights for static routes

The priority value for static routes is directly configured as part of the route object in the Cloudflare dashboard or via API. For example:

Prefix NextHop Priority 10.10.10.100/24 TUNNEL_1_IAD 200 10.10.10.100/24 TUNNEL_2_IAD 200 10.10.10.100/24 TUNNEL_3_ATL 100 10.10.10.100/24 TUNNEL_4_ATL 100

In the example above, tunnels with priority of 100 will be preferred to tunnels with priority of 200 since lower numbers have greater priority.

Optionally, you can assign weights to distribute traffic more effectively among multiple tunnels. The weight values determine the proportion of traffic directed to each tunnel, with higher weights resulting in a greater share of traffic. The maximum weight value is 256 .

In the example below, TUNNEL_2_IAD is likely to receive twice as much traffic as TUNNEL_1_IAD .

Prefix NextHop Priority Weight 10.10.10.100/24 TUNNEL_1_IAD 100 64 10.10.10.100/24 TUNNEL_2_IAD 100 128 10.10.10.100/24 TUNNEL_3_ATL 100 192 10.10.10.100/24 TUNNEL_4_ATL 100 255

Aside from priority, scoping static routes to specific geographic regions will also impact how traffic is steered. Refer to Scoping routes to specific regions for more details.

Set priority for BGP routes

When BGP advertises a route, it is automatically added to the Magic routing table with a default priority of 100 which applies to all regions. However, if a static route exists with the same prefix and priority, the static route will always take precedence over the BGP route. You will have to set a different priority for static routes, to be more or less than 100 , depending on which you want to prioritize. Lower values have greater priority.

Additionally, when multiple BGP routes exist with the same prefix length and priority, traffic is distributed across them using equal-cost multi-path (ECMP) routing.

Change route priorities with BGP attributes

Cloudflare supports traffic engineering via BGP communities and AS prepending. You can use these traffic routing techniques to set route priorities and perform traffic engineering across multiple interconnects.

BGP communities for setting route priority

The default BGP route priority is 100 . This base priority can be adjusted using communities. For example, when a route is tagged with the community 13335:60010 its priority is set to 10 . This makes it a higher priority than the default of 100 because lower numeric priorities are preferred.

The community values supported for setting base route priority are:

13335:60010 : Set base Magic route priority to 10

: Set base Magic route priority to 13335:60050 : Set base Magic route priority to 50

: Set base Magic route priority to UNSET : Set base Magic route priority to 100

: Set base Magic route priority to 13335:60150 : Set base Magic route priority to 150

: Set base Magic route priority to 13335:60200 : Set base Magic route priority to 200

: Set base Magic route priority to 13335:60901 : Set base Magic route priority to 501000

: Set base Magic route priority to 13335:60902 : Set baseMagic route priority to 1001000

It is considered a misconfiguration to set multiple base priority communities in the same prefix update message. In this situation the highest priority (lowest integer value) is preferred.

AS path prepending for adjusting route priority

For each additional mention of the customer ASN in the received AS path an additional 10 is added to the route's base priority. By increasing the priority number, the route is less preferred.

For example, if your ASN is 65000 then the BGP UPDATE to Cloudflare will be:

# No change to base priority. AS_PATH: 65000 65200 # Add 10 to base priority for 1 prepend of 65000 AS_PATH: 65000 65000 65200 # Add 20 to base priority for 2 prepend of 65000 AS_PATH: 65000 65000 65000 65200

How communities and prepends work together

Cloudflare adjusts route priority when using AS prepending with communities. For example, if a route is tagged with 13335:60150 , the base priority is set to 150 . If you prepend your ASN twice, Cloudflare adds 10 for each prepend, increasing the route priority to 180 .

Scoping routes to specific regions

If you have multiple connectivity paths to a network segment and you would like to apply different route prioritization based on where the traffic arrives at the Cloudflare network, you can scope routes to specific Cloudflare data center regions. This is useful, for example, if you run your own anycast network and want your end-user traffic to arrive at your network location closest to the user. When a route is scoped to a Cloudflare data center region it will only show up in the Magic routing table in that region, along with all global routes that do not have any region scope. Route prioritization and ECMP logic apply across both region-scoped and global routes.

Note Scoping routes to specific regions is not supported with BGP peering, and is only available to statically configured routes at this time.

When using region-scoped routes, you should ensure that all prefixes have routes covering all regions. Otherwise, traffic may arrive at a Cloudflare region which is not covered by any route, in which case the traffic will be dropped.

The following table exemplifies how to use geographic scoping for routes:

Prefix NextHop Priority Region code 10.10.10.100/24 TUNNEL_1_IAD 100 AFR 10.10.10.100/24 TUNNEL_2_IAD 100 EEUR 10.10.10.100/24 TUNNEL_3_ATL 100 ENAM 10.10.10.100/24 TUNNEL_4_ATL 100 ME 10.10.10.100/24 TUNNEL_5_ATL 100 WNAM 10.10.10.100/24 TUNNEL_4_ATL 100 ENAM

When there are multiple routes to the same prefix with equal priority, and those routes are assigned to different geographic regions (like WNAM and ENAM), traffic entering the network in a specific region — for example, WNAM — will egress through the route associated with that same region.

Region codes and associated regions

Cloudflare has nine geographic regions across the world which are listed below.

Region code Region AFR Africa APAC Asia Pacific EEUR Eastern Europe ENAM Eastern North America ME Middle East OC Oceania SAM South America WEUR Western Europe WNAM Western North America

Configure scoping for your traffic in the Region code section when adding or editing a static route. Refer to Create a static route and Edit a static route more information.

Equal-cost multi-path routing

Equal-cost multi-path routing uses hashes calculated from packet ↗ data to determine the route chosen. The hash always uses the source and destination IP addresses. For TCP and UDP packets, the hash includes the source and destination ports as well. The ECMP algorithm divides the hash for each packet by the number of equal-cost next hops. The modulus (remainder) determines the route the packet takes.

Using ECMP has a number of consequences:

Routing to equal-cost paths is probabilistic.

Packets in the same session (or flow) with the same source and destination have the same hash. The packets also use the same next hop.

Routing changes in the number of equal-cost next hops can cause traffic to use different tunnels. For example, dynamic reprioritization triggered by health check events can cause traffic to use different tunnels.

As a result, ECMP provides load balancing across tunnels with the same prefix and priority.

Note Packets in the same flow use the same tunnel unless the tunnel priority changes. Packets for different flows can use different tunnels depending on which tunnel the flow's 4-tuple — source and destination IP and source and destination port — hash to.

Examples

This diagram illustrates how ECMP distributes traffic equally across two paths with the same prefix and priority.

Normal traffic flow

flowchart LR accTitle: Tunnels diagram accDescr: This example has three tunnel routes, with traffic equally distributed across two paths. subgraph Cloudflare direction LR B[Cloudflare <br> data center] C[Cloudflare <br> data center] D[Cloudflare <br> data center] end Z("Load balancing for some <br> priority tunnels uses ECMP <br> (hashing on src IP, dst IP, <br> scr port, dst port)") --- Cloudflare A((User)) --> Cloudflare --- E[Anycast IP] E[Anycast IP] --> F[/"GRE Tunnel 1 / <br> priority 1 / <br> ~50% of flows"/] --> I{{Customer <br> data center/ <br> network 1}} E[Anycast IP] --> G[/"GRE Tunnel 2 / <br> priority 1 / <br> ~50% of flows"/] --> J{{Customer <br> data center/ <br> network 2}} E[Anycast IP] --> H[/GRE Tunnel 3 / <br> priority 2 / <br> 0% of flows/] --o K{{Customer <br> data center/ <br> network 3}}

Failover traffic flow: Scenario 1

Customer router failure

When WAN Tunnels health checks determine that Tunnel 2 is unhealthy, that route is dynamically de-prioritized, leaving Tunnel 1 with the sole top-priority route. As a result, traffic is steered away from Tunnel 2, and all traffic flows to Tunnel 1.

flowchart LR accTitle: Tunnels diagram accDescr: This example has Tunnel 2 unhealthy, and all traffic prioritized to Tunnel 1. subgraph Cloudflare direction LR B[Cloudflare <br> data center] C[Cloudflare <br> data center] D[Cloudflare <br> data center] end Z(Tunnel health is <br> determined by <br> health checks that <br> run from all Cloudflare <br> data centers) --- Cloudflare A((User)) --> Cloudflare --- E[Anycast IP] E[Anycast IP] --> F[/"Tunnel 1 / <br> priority 1 / <br> ~100% of flows"/]:::green --> I{{Customer <br> data center/ <br> network 1}} E[Anycast IP] --> G[/Tunnel 2 / <br> priority 3 / <br> unhealthy / 0% of flows/]:::red --x J{{Customer <br> data center/ <br> network 2}} E[Anycast IP] --> H[/Tunnel 3 / <br> priority 2 / <br> 0% of flows/] --o K{{Customer <br> data center/ <br> network 3}} classDef red fill:#EE4B2B,color: black classDef green fill:#00FF00,color: black

Failover traffic flow: Scenario 2

Intermediary ISP failure

When WAN Tunnels determines that Tunnel 1 is unhealthy as well, that route is also de-prioritized, leaving Tunnel 3 with the top priority route. In that case, all traffic flows to Tunnel 3.

flowchart LR accTitle: Tunnels diagram accDescr: This example has Tunnel 1 and 2 unhealthy, and all traffic prioritized to Tunnel 3. subgraph Cloudflare direction LR B[Cloudflare <br> data center] C[Cloudflare <br> data center] D[Cloudflare <br> data center] end Z(Lower-priority tunnels <br> are used when <br> higher-priority tunnels <br> are unhealthy) --- Cloudflare A((User)) --> Cloudflare --- E[Anycast IP] E[Anycast IP] -- Intermediary <br> network issue --> F[/Tunnel 1 / <br> priority 3 / <br> unhealthy / 0% of flows/]:::red --x I{{Customer <br> data center/ <br> network 1}} E[Anycast IP] -- Intermediary <br> network issue --> G[/Tunnel 2 / <br> priority 3 / <br> unhealthy / 0% of flows/]:::red --x J{{Customer <br> data center/ <br> network 2}} E[Anycast IP] --> H[/Tunnel 3 / <br> priority 2 / <br> 100% of flows/]:::green --> K{{Customer <br> data center/ <br> network 3}} classDef red fill:#EE4B2B,color: black classDef green fill:#00FF00,color: black

When WAN Tunnels determines that Tunnels 1 and 2 are healthy again, it re-prioritizes those routes, and traffic flow returns to normal.

ECMP and bandwidth utilization

Because ECMP is probabilistic, the algorithm routes roughly the same number of flows through each tunnel. However it does not consider the amount of traffic already sent through a tunnel when deciding where to route the next packet.

For example, consider a scenario with many very low-bandwidth TCP connections and one very high-bandwidth TCP connection. Packets for the high-bandwidth connection have the same hash and thus use the same tunnel. As a result, that tunnel utilizes greater bandwidth than the others.

Note WAN Tunnels supports a weight field that you can apply to a route so that a specified percentage of traffic uses a certain tunnel rather than other equal-cost tunnels. Refer to Route prioritization for more information. For example, in a scenario where you want to route 70% of your traffic through ISP A and 30% through ISP B, you can use the weight field to help achieve that. Note that because ECMP balances flows probabilistically, the use of weights is only approximate. For more on WAN Tunnels tunnel weights, contact your Cloudflare customer service manager.

BGP information

When using a Direct CNI connection as an on-ramp, WAN Tunnels customers can also use BGP peering between their networks and their Magic routing table.

Using BGP peering with a CNI allows customers to:

Automate the process of adding or removing networks and subnets.

Take advantage of failure detection and session recovery features.

With this functionality, customers can:

Establish an eBGP session between their devices and the WAN Tunnels service when connected via CNI.

Secure the session by MD5 authentication to prevent misconfigurations.

Exchange routes dynamically between their devices and their Magic routing table.

BGP peering with the Magic routing table

WAN Tunnels BGP peering is with the Magic networking routing table (as opposed to peering with the Cloudflare Internet global network). BGP peers configured by following this guide will receive advertisements for all prefixes in the Magic routing table plus any additional prefixes configured in the per-interconnect Advertised prefix list.

If instead you are seeking to do public peering with the Cloudflare ASN 13335 at one of the Cloudflare data centers, refer to PNI and peering setup. Note that it is not currently possible to share Magic network BGP peering and PNI on the same physical interconnect port.

BGP route distribution and convergence

Routes received from the customer device will be redistributed into the Magic routing table, which is used by both WAN Tunnels and Magic Transit.

All routes in the Magic routing table are advertised to BGP peers. Each BGP peer will receive each prefix route along with the full AS_PATH , with the selected Cloudflare side ASN ↗ prepended. This is so that the peer can accurately perform loop prevention ↗.

BGP peering sessions can advertise reachable prefixes to a peer and withdraw previously advertised prefixes. This should not take more than a few minutes to propagate.

BGP timers and settings

Cloudflare uses the timers as described below. These are not configurable:

Setting Description Hold timer 240 seconds

(To establish a session, Cloudflare will compare our hold timer and the peer's hold timer, and use the smaller of the two values to establish the BGP session.) Keepalive timer One third of the hold time. Graceful restart 120 seconds

Hold timer : Specifies the maximum amount of time that a BGP peer will wait to receive a keepalive, update, or notification message before declaring the BGP session down. Cloudflare will use the smaller of this default hold time and that received from the peer in the open message.

: Specifies the maximum amount of time that a BGP peer will wait to receive a keepalive, update, or notification message before declaring the BGP session down. Cloudflare will use the smaller of this default hold time and that received from the peer in the open message. Keepalive timer : BGP systems exchange keepalive messages to determine whether the peer router is reachable. If keepalive messages are not received within the Hold Timer, the session is assumed to be down, indicating that the peer is no longer reachable at the BGP protocol level.

: BGP systems exchange keepalive messages to determine whether the peer router is reachable. If keepalive messages are not received within the Hold Timer, the session is assumed to be down, indicating that the peer is no longer reachable at the BGP protocol level. Graceful restart timer: Tracks how long a router will wait for a peer to re-establish a BGP session after the peer initiates a graceful restart. If the peer does not reconnect within this time, the router declares the session down and removes stale routes.

BGP limitations

BGP multipath is supported. If the same prefix is learned on two different interconnects then traffic destined for that prefix will be distributed across each interconnect according to the usual ECMP behavior.

BGP support currently has the following limitations:

The Cloudflare account ASN and the customer device ASN must be different. Only eBGP is supported.

Routes are always injected with a priority of 100 .

. Bidirectional Forwarding Detection (BFD) is not supported.

Only IPv4 routes are supported.

Tunnel health checks

WAN Tunnels customers need to enable legacy health checks alongside BGP. This is essential to determine if a specific Cloudflare data center is reachable from a customer device or not. Tunnel health checks will modify the route's priorities for dynamically learned BGP routes.

Application-aware policies

By default, Cloudflare balances and steers traffic based on network-layer characteristics (IP, port etc). If you are using the WAN Tunnels Connector, you can also steer traffic based on well-known applications. Application-aware policies provide easier management and more granularity over traffic flows. For more information, refer to Applications and app types.