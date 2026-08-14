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Cloudflare DDoS Protection

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

Detect and mitigate distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks automatically.

Available on all plans

Cloudflare automatically detects and mitigates distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks via our autonomous DDoS systems.

These systems include multiple dynamic mitigation rules exposed as DDoS attack protection managed rulesets. You can customize the mitigation rules included in these rulesets to optimize and tailor the protection to your needs.

Features

Managed rulesets

Protect against a variety of DDoS attacks across layers 3/4 (network layer) and layer 7 (application layer) of the OSI model.

Adaptive DDoS Protection

Get increased protection against sophisticated DDoS attacks on layer 7 and layers 3/4.

Advanced TCP Protection

Detect and mitigate sophisticated out-of-state TCP attacks such as randomized and spoofed ACK floods, or SYN and SYN-ACK floods.

Advanced DNS Protection

Protect against DNS-based DDoS attacks, specifically sophisticated and fully randomized DNS attacks such as random prefix attacks.

Programmable Flow Protection

Deploy custom eBPF packet logic across Cloudflare's network to inspect and mitigate DDoS attacks against UDP-based Layer 7 protocols.

Availability

Free Pro Business Enterprise Enterprise with Advanced DDoS Protection add-on
Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Standard, unmetered DDoS protection (layers 3-7) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
HTTP DDoS attack protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Network-layer (L3/4) DDoS attack protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Managed rules customization Yes Yes Yes Yes, with Log action Expression fields & multi-rule support
Proactive false positive detection for new rules No No No Yes Yes
Adaptive DDoS protection Only error adaptive rules Only error adaptive rules Only error adaptive rules Only error adaptive rules All adaptive rules
Traffic profiling signals for adaptive DDoS protection Error rates only Error rates only Error rates & historical trends Error rates & historical trends Error rates & historical trends, client country, user agent, query string, ML-scores
Advanced TCP Protection Available to Magic Transit customers Available to Magic Transit customers Available to Magic Transit customers Available to Magic Transit customers Available to Magic Transit customers
Advanced DNS Protection Available to Magic Transit customers Available to Magic Transit customers Available to Magic Transit customers Available to Magic Transit customers Available to Magic Transit customers
Number of ruleset overrides allowed 1 1 1 1 10
Alerts Yes Yes Yes Yes Advanced alerts with filtering
Spectrum

Provides security and acceleration for any TCP or UDP based application.

Magic Transit

A network security and performance solution that offers DDoS protection, traffic acceleration, and more for on-premise, cloud-hosted, and hybrid networks.

Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Get automatic protection from vulnerabilities and the flexibility to create custom rules.

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