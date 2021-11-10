Cloudflare DDoS Protection

Cloudflare automatically detects and mitigates Distributed Denial of Service External link icon Open external link (DDoS) attacks using its Autonomous Edge.

The Autonomous Edge includes multiple dynamic mitigation rules exposed as Cloudflare DDoS Protection Managed Rulesets, and are enabled by default. You can customize the mitigation rules included in these rulesets to optimize and tailor the protection to your needs.

