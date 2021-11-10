Cloudflare DDoS Protection
Cloudflare automatically detects and mitigates Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks using its Autonomous Edge.
The Autonomous Edge includes multiple dynamic mitigation rules exposed as Cloudflare DDoS Protection Managed Rulesets, and are enabled by default. You can customize the mitigation rules included in these rulesets to optimize and tailor the protection to your needs.
Availability
Network-layer (L3/4) DDoS attack protection. Included in all Cloudflare plans for:
- Zones onboarded to Cloudflare (zones with their traffic routed through the Cloudflare network)
- IP applications onboarded to Spectrum
- IP Prefixes onboarded to Magic Transit
Only Enterprise customers of Magic Transit and Spectrum can customize the Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset.
HTTP DDoS attack protection. Included in all Cloudflare plans for zones onboarded to Cloudflare (zones with their traffic routed through the Cloudflare network).