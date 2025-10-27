Register a hardware Appliances

To set up and use the hardware version of Appliances, you first need to register it with your account. This is not applicable to Virtual Appliances.

Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks. Go to Connectors > Appliances, and select Register an appliance.

In Appliance details > Serial number, insert the serial number for your device. You can optionally add notes about the Appliances you are adding to the dashboard. (Optional) Select Add below Serial number to add multiple Appliancess at once to your account. Select Register appliance.

Your device is now registered with your account.