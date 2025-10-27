Appliance communicates periodically with Cloudflare via HTTPS. This is also known as a heartbeat, and lets Cloudflare know that the Appliance in question is connected to the Internet and reachable.

The heartbeat calls are made to api.cloudflare.com . Each Appliance has a heartbeat frequency of 10 seconds, independently of the number of WAN interfaces you have running on your device.

There are three symbols for the heartbeat signal that allow you to quickly check the status of Appliance:

Blue i : Appliance is contacting Cloudflare as expected.

: Appliance is contacting Cloudflare as expected. Yellow triangle : Appliance has not yet connected to Cloudflare.

: Appliance has not yet connected to Cloudflare. Red triangle: There is a potential problem with Appliance.

Access Appliance's heartbeat