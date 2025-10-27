 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Edit sites

  1. Log in to Cloudflare One > Insights.
  2. Go to Network visibility > Traffic overview, and find the site you want to make changes on.
  3. Select the three dots next to it > Edit.
  1. In Basic information, make changes to the site's name, description, and geographic coordinates.
  2. In On-ramps, add new on-ramps to your site. You can also remove existing ones.