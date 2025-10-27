 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Deactivate Appliances

  1. Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks.
  2. Go to Connectors > Appliances > Profiles.
  3. Find the Appliances you want to deactivate, select the three dots next to it > Edit.
  1. In Status, select Deactivated from the dropdown.
  2. Select Update.