Deactivate Appliances
- Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks.
- Go to Connectors > Appliances > Profiles.
- Find the Appliances you want to deactivate, select the three dots next to it > Edit.
- In Status, select Deactivated from the dropdown.
- Select Update.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-