Download WARP LTS releases

Long-Term Support (LTS) releases are stable releases that are guaranteed to continue receiving security bug fixes for at least 12 months or 90 days after the next LTS release, whichever is greater.

For more details on WARP client support timelines and end-of-life (EOL) policies, refer to the Support lifecycle page.

Windows

OS versionWindows 10 LTSC, Windows 11, Windows 365 Cloud PC running Windows 11
ProcessorAMD64 / x86-64 or ARM64 / AArch64
.NET Framework version4.7.2 or later
HD space184 MB
Memory3 MB
Network interface typeWi-Fi or LAN
MTU1381 bytes recommended 1

Footnotes

  1. Minimum 1281 bytes with Path MTU Discovery

macOS

OS versionSonoma 14.0+, Sequoia 15.1+ (15.0.x is not supported), Tahoe 26.0+
ProcessorM series
HD space75 MB
Memory35 MB
Network interface typeWi-Fi or LAN
MTU1381 bytes recommended 1

Footnotes

  1. Minimum 1281 bytes with Path MTU Discovery

Linux

OS versionCentOS 8, RHEL 8, Debian 12, Debian 13, Fedora 34, Fedora 35, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
ProcessorAMD64 / x86-64 or ARM64 / AArch64
HD space75 MB
Memory35 MB
Network interface typeWi-Fi or LAN
MTU1381 bytes recommended 1

Footnotes

  1. Minimum 1281 bytes with Path MTU Discovery