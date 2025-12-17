Download WARP LTS releases
Long-Term Support (LTS) releases are stable releases that are guaranteed to continue receiving security bug fixes for at least 12 months or 90 days after the next LTS release, whichever is greater.
For more details on WARP client support timelines and end-of-life (EOL) policies, refer to the Support lifecycle page.
|OS version
|Windows 10 LTSC, Windows 11, Windows 365 Cloud PC running Windows 11
|Processor
|AMD64 / x86-64 or ARM64 / AArch64
|.NET Framework version
|4.7.2 or later
|HD space
|184 MB
|Memory
|3 MB
|Network interface type
|Wi-Fi or LAN
|MTU
|1381 bytes recommended 1
-
Minimum 1281 bytes with Path MTU Discovery ↩
|OS version
|Sonoma 14.0+, Sequoia 15.1+ (15.0.x is not supported), Tahoe 26.0+
|Processor
|M series
|HD space
|75 MB
|Memory
|35 MB
|Network interface type
|Wi-Fi or LAN
|MTU
|1381 bytes recommended 1
-
Minimum 1281 bytes with Path MTU Discovery ↩
|OS version
|CentOS 8, RHEL 8, Debian 12, Debian 13, Fedora 34, Fedora 35, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
|Processor
|AMD64 / x86-64 or ARM64 / AArch64
|HD space
|75 MB
|Memory
|35 MB
|Network interface type
|Wi-Fi or LAN
|MTU
|1381 bytes recommended 1
-
Minimum 1281 bytes with Path MTU Discovery ↩
