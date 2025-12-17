Download WARP LTS releases

Long-Term Support (LTS) releases are stable releases that are guaranteed to continue receiving security bug fixes for at least 12 months or 90 days after the next LTS release, whichever is greater.

For more details on WARP client support timelines and end-of-life (EOL) policies, refer to the Support lifecycle page.

Note No LTS releases are currently available, as Cloudflare is still rolling out our new LTS release process. When a stable release is declared an LTS release, it will be listed on this page and announced in the WARP changelog.

Windows

OS version Windows 10 LTSC, Windows 11, Windows 365 Cloud PC running Windows 11 Processor AMD64 / x86-64 or ARM64 / AArch64 .NET Framework version 4.7.2 or later HD space 184 MB Memory 3 MB Network interface type Wi-Fi or LAN MTU 1381 bytes recommended 1

macOS

OS version Sonoma 14.0+, Sequoia 15.1+ (15.0.x is not supported), Tahoe 26.0+ Processor M series HD space 75 MB Memory 35 MB Network interface type Wi-Fi or LAN MTU 1381 bytes recommended 1

Linux