Download WARP beta releases

Cloudflare tests new WARP features and improvements in an unstable beta release before adding them to the stable release. Beta releases are not recommended for production environments. To get early access to new features, download the latest beta client from the links below.
|OS version
|Windows 10, Windows 11, Windows 365 Cloud PC running Windows 11
|Processor
|AMD64 / x86-64
|.NET Framework version
|4.7.2 or later
|HD space
|184 MB
|Memory
|3 MB
|Network interface type
|WIFI or LAN
|Minimum MTU
|1360 bytes1
-
WireGuard requires 1360 bytes for IPv6 and 1340 bytes for IPv4. MASQUE requires 1350 bytes for IPv6 and 1330 bytes for IPv4. ↩
Latest release
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features including Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD). With PMTUD enabled, the client will dynamically adjust packet sizing to optimize connection performance. There is also a new connection status message in the GUI to inform users that the local network connection may be unstable. This will make it easier to debug connectivity issues.
Changes and improvements
- Improvements for Windows multi-user to maintain the global WARP override state when switching between users.
- The GUI now displays the health of the tunnel and DNS connections by showing a connection status message when the network may be unstable. This will make it easier to debug connectivity issues.
- Deleting registrations no longer returns an error when succeeding.
- Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD) is now used to discover the effective MTU of the connection. This allows the client to improve connection performance optimized for the current network.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Previous version history (11)
Windows 2025.7.106.1
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements including enhancements to Proxy mode for even faster resolution. The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
Changes and improvements
- Enhancements to Proxy mode for even faster resolution. The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
- Improvement to keep TCP connections up the first time WARP connects on devices so that remote desktop sessions (such as RDP or SSH) continue to work.
- Improvements to maintain Global WARP Override settings when switching between organization configurations.
- The MASQUE protocol is now the default protocol for all new WARP device profiles.
- Improvement to limit idle connections in DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2025.6.824.1
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Improvements to better manage multi-user pre-login registrations.
- Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.
- Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.
- Improvement to managed network detection checks for faster switching between managed networks.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 version KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Devices with
KB5055523installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2025.5.828.1
Release notes
This release contains new improvements in addition to the features and improvements introduced in Beta client version 2025.5.735.1.
Changes and improvements
- Improvement to better handle multi-user fast user switching.
- Fix for an issue causing WARP connectivity to fail without full system reboot.
Known issues
Microsoft has confirmed a regression with Windows 11 starting around 24H2 that may cause performance issues for some users. These performance issues could manifest as mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. A fix from Microsoft is expected in early July.
Devices with
KB5055523installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2025.5.735.1
Release notes
This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including SCCM VPN boundary support and post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.
- Captive portal improvements including showing connectivity status in the client and sending system notifications for captive portal sign in.
- Fixed a bug where in Gateway with DoH mode, connection to DNS servers was not automatically restored after reconnecting WARP.
- The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
- Improvement to gracefully handle changes made by MDM while WARP is not running.
- Improvement for multi-user mode to avoid unnecessary key rotations when transitioning from a pre-login to a logged-in state.
- Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.
- Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.
- Added SCCM VPN boundary support to device profile settings. With SCCM VPN boundary support enabled, operating systems will register WARP's local interface IP with the on-premise DNS server when reachable.
Known issues
Microsoft has confirmed a regression with Windows 11 starting around 24H2 that may cause performance issues for some users. These performance issues could manifest as mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. A fix from Microsoft is expected in early July.
Devices with
KB5055523installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2025.4.589.1
Release notes
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue causing reconnection loops when captive portals are detected.
- Fixed an issue that caused WARP client disk encryption posture checks to fail due to missing drive names.
- Fixed an issue where managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.
- Improved error reporting for DEX tests.
- Improved WARP client UI high contrast mode.
- Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.
- Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve compatibility with networks on MASQUE.
- Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.
- DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
- Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.
- Added a Collect Captive Portal Diag button in the client GUI to make it easier for users to collect captive portal debugging diagnostics.
- Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.
- Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.
Known issues
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2025.2.460.1
Release notes
This release contains significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic. If you have experienced captive portal issues in the past, re-test and give this version a try.
Changes and improvements
- Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.
- Improved error messages shown in the app.
- Added the ability to control if the WARP interface IPs are registered with DNS servers or not.
- Removed DNS logs view from the Windows client GUI. DNS logs can be viewed as part of
warp-diagor by viewing the log file on the user's local directory.
- Fixed issue that would result in a user receiving multiple re-authentication requests when waking their device from sleep.
- WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the
warp-cli tunnel statscommand.
- Improvements to Windows multi-user including support for fast user switching. If you are interested in testing this feature, reach out to your Cloudflare account team.
- Fixed issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.
- Fixed issue where DEX tests would run during certain sleep states where the networking stack was not fully up. This would result in failures that would be ignored.
Known issues
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2025.1.447.1
Release notes
This release contains only improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Improved command line interface for Access for Infrastructure with added function for filtering and ordering.
- Fixed client connectivity issues when switching between managed network profiles that use different WARP protocols.
- Added support for WARP desktop to use additional DoH endpoints to help reduce NAT congestion.
- Improved Windows multi-user feature with minor bug fixes and optimizations.
- Improved connectivity check reliability in certain split tunnel configurations.
- Improved reading of device DNS settings at connection restart.
- Improved WARP connectivity in environments with virtual machine interfaces.
- Improved Wireguard connection stability on reconnections.
- Improved reliability of device posture checks for OS Version, Unique Client ID, Domain Joined, Disk Encryption, and Firewall attributes.
- Added additional HTTP/3 QUIC connectivity test to
warp-diag.
Known issues
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2024.12.326.1
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements:
- Fixed connectivity issues switching between managed network profiles with different configured protocols.
- Added support for multiple users on shared Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices. Once a user completes the Windows login, all traffic to Cloudflare will be attributed to the currently active Windows user account. Contact your Customer Success Manager to request participation in this beta.
Known issues:
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2024.11.688.1
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements:
- Consumers can now set the tunnel protocol using "warp-cli tunnel protocol set
".
- Extended diagnostics collection time in warp-diag to ensure logs are captured reliably.
- Improved captive portal support by disabling the firewall during captive portal login flows.
- Improved captive portal detection on certain public networks.
- Improved reconnection speed when a Cloudflare server is in a degraded state.
- Fixed an issue where WARP may fail to remove certificates from the user store in device information only mode.
- Ensured at most one powershell instance is opened when fetching the device serial number for posture checks.
- Fixed an issue to prevent the daemon from following Windows junctions created by non-admin users that could be used to delete files as SYSTEM user and potentially gain SYSTEM user privileges.
- Improved reliability of connection establishment logic under degraded network conditions.
- Fixed an issue that caused high memory usage when viewing connection statistics for extended periods of time.
- Improved WARP connectivity in environments with virtual interfaces from VirtualBox, VMware, and similar tools.
- Reduced connectivity interruptions on WireGuard include split tunnel configurations.
Known issues:
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, please reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2024.10.537.1
Release notes
This release contains an exciting new feature along with reliability improvements and general bug fixes. Please take time over the next few weeks to play with the new functionality and let us know what you think on both the community forum and through your account teams.
New features:
- Added the ability for administrators to initiate remote packet capture (PCAP) and warp-diag collection
Changes and improvements:
- Improved reliability of connection establishment logic under degraded network conditions
- Improved captive portal detection behavior by forcing captive portal checks outside the tunnel
- Allow the ability to configure tunnel protocol for consumer registrations
- Fixed an issue with the WARP client becoming unresponsive during startup
- Extended diagnostics collection time in warp-diag to ensure logs are captured reliably
Known issues:
DNS resolution may be broken when the following condition are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, please reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2024.10.279.1
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements:
- Fixed an issue where SSH sessions and other application connections over TCP or UDP could be dropped when using MASQUE and the device's primary network interface changed.
- Fixed an issue to ensure the managed certificate is installed in the trust store if not already there.
Known issues:
DNS resolution may be broken when the following condition are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, please reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
|OS version
|Big Sur 11.0+, Monterey 12.0+, Ventura 13.0+, Sonoma 14.0+, Sequoia 15.1+ (15.0.x is not supported), Tahoe 26.0+
|Processor
|Intel or M series
|HD space
|75 MB
|Memory
|35 MB
|Network interface type
|WIFI or LAN
|Minimum MTU
|1360 bytes1
-
WireGuard requires 1360 bytes for IPv6 and 1340 bytes for IPv4. MASQUE requires 1350 bytes for IPv6 and 1330 bytes for IPv4. ↩
Latest release
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features including Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD). With PMTUD enabled, the client will dynamically adjust packet sizing to optimize connection performance. There is also a new connection status message in the GUI to inform users that the local network connection may be unstable. This will make it easier to debug connectivity issues.
Changes and improvements
- The GUI now displays the health of the tunnel and DNS connections by showing a connection status message when the network may be unstable. This will make it easier to debug connectivity issues.
- Deleting registrations no longer returns an error when succeeding.
- Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD) is now used to discover the effective MTU of the connection. This allows the client to improve connection performance optimized for the current network.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Previous version history (11)
macOS 2025.7.106.1
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements including enhancements to Proxy mode for even faster resolution. The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
Changes and improvements
- Enhancements to Proxy mode for even faster resolution. The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
- Fixed a bug preventing the
warp-diag captive-portalcommand from running successfully due to the client not parsing SSID on macOS.
- Improvements to maintain Global WARP Override settings when switching between organization configurations.
- The MASQUE protocol is now the default protocol for all new WARP device profiles.
- Improvement to limit idle connections in DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
macOS 2025.6.824.1
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.
- Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.
- Improvement to managed network detection checks for faster switching between managed networks.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
macOS 2025.5.828.1
Release notes
This release contains new improvements in addition to the features and improvements introduced in Beta client version 2025.5.735.1.
Changes and improvements
- Improvement for WARP connectivity issues on macOS due to the operating system not accepting DNS server configurations.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
macOS 2025.5.735.1
Release notes
This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where the Cloudflare WARP application may not have automatically relaunched after an update.
- Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.
- Captive portal improvements including showing connectivity status in the client and sending system notifications for captive portal sign in.
- The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
- Improvement to gracefully handle changes made by MDM while WARP is not running.
- Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
macOS 2025.4.589.1
Release notes
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.
- Improved DEX test error reporting.
- Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.
- Improved captive portal detection.
- Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve compatibility with networks on MASQUE.
- Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.
- DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
- Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.
- Added a Collect Captive Portal Diag button in the client GUI to make it easier for users to collect captive portal debugging diagnostics.
- Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.
- Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
macOS 2025.2.460.1
Release notes
This release contains significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic. If you have experienced captive portal issues in the past, re-test and give this version a try.
Changes and improvements
- Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.
- Improved error messages shown in the app.
- WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the
warp-cli tunnel statscommand.
- Fixed issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.3 or later.
macOS 2025.1.634.1
Release notes
This release contains only a hotfix from the 2025.1.447.1 release. Note: If using macOS Sequoia, Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.2 or later. With macOS 15.2, Apple addressed several issues that may have caused the WARP client to not behave as expected when used with macOS 15.0.x. Changes and improvements - Improved device registration retrieval for graceful restarts Known issues - macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.2 or later.
macOS 2025.1.447.1
Release notes
This release contains only improvements.
Note: If using macOS Sequoia, Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.2 or later. With macOS 15.2, Apple addressed several issues that may have caused the WARP client to not behave as expected when used with macOS 15.0.x.
Changes and improvements
- Improved command line interface for Access for Infrastructure with added function for filtering and ordering.
- Fixed client connectivity issues when switching between managed network profiles that use different WARP protocols.
- Improved OS version posture checks on macOS for greater reliability and availability.
- Added support for WARP desktop to use additional DoH endpoints to help reduce NAT congestion.
- Improved Wireguard connection stability on reconnections.
- Added additional HTTP/3 QUIC connectivity test to
warp-diag.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.2 or later.
macOS 2024.11.688.1
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Note: If using macOS Sequoia, Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.1 or later. With macOS 15.1, Apple addressed several issues that may have caused the WARP client to not behave as expected when used with macOS 15.0.x.
Changes and improvements:
- Consumers can now set the tunnel protocol using
warp-cli tunnel protocol set <protocol>.
- Extended diagnostics collection time in
warp-diagto ensure logs are captured reliably.
- Improved captive portal support by disabling the firewall during captive portal login flows.
- Improved reliability of connection establishment logic under degraded network conditions.
- Improved reconnection speed when a Cloudflare server is in a degraded state.
- Improved captive portal detection on certain public networks.
- Fixed an issue where admin override displayed an incorrect override end time.
- Reduced connectivity interruptions on WireGuard Split Tunnel Include mode configurations.
Known issues:
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.1 or later.
macOS 2024.10.537.1
Release notes
This release contains an exciting new feature along with reliability improvements and general bug fixes. Please take time over the next few weeks to play with the new functionality and let us know what you think on both the community forum and through your account teams.
New features:
- Added the ability for administrators to initiate remote packet capture (PCAP) and warp-diag collection
Changes and improvements:
- Improved handling of multiple network interfaces on the system
- Improved reliability of connection establishment logic under degraded network conditions
- Improved captive portal detection behavior by forcing captive portal checks outside the tunnel
- Allow the ability to configure tunnel protocol for consumer registrations
- Fixed an issue with the WARP client becoming unresponsive during startup
- Extended diagnostics collection time in warp-diag to ensure logs are captured reliably
- Extended warp-diag to collect system profiler firewall state as part of diagnostics
- Fixed an issue with the Cloudflare WARP GUI showing garbled text in some cases
- Fixed an issue with the WARP client becoming unresponsive while handling LAN inclusion
Known issues:
- The WARP client may not function correctly on macOS 15.0 (Sequoia). We recommend updating to macOS 15.1 to resolve these issues.
macOS 2024.10.279.1
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements:
- Fixed an issue where SSH sessions and other application connections over TCP or UDP could be dropped when using MASQUE and the device’s primary network interface changed.
- Fixed an issue to ensure the managed certificate is installed in the trust store if not already there.
Known issues:
- Cloudflare is investigating temporary networking issues caused by macOS 15 (Sequoia) changes that seem to affect some users and may be seen with any version of the WARP client.
