Download WARP beta releases

For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server .

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:

WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.

A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.

The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.

To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.