By default, Cloudflare Zero Trust excludes common top-level domains, used for local resolution, from being sent to Gateway for processing. These top-level domains are resolved by the local DNS resolver configured for the device on its primary interface.

You can add additional domains to the Local Domain Fallback list and specify a DNS server to use in place of the Gateway resolver. The WARP client proxies these requests directly to the configured fallback servers.

Limitations

Local Domain Fallback only applies to devices running the WARP client.

Because DNS requests subject to Local Domain Fallback bypass the Gateway resolver, they are not subject to Gateway DNS policies or DNS logging. If you want to route DNS queries to custom resolvers and apply Gateway filtering, use resolver policies. If both Local Domain Fallback and resolver policies are configured for the same device, Cloudflare will apply client-side Local Domain Fallback rules first.

Local Domain Fallback or Gateway Resolver policies? If your DNS server can be configured to connect to a Cloudflare on-ramp , Cloudflare recommends using Gateway Resolver policies rather than Local Domain Fallback. Gateway Resolver policies provide more visibility by allowing you to log and review DNS traffic.

AWS

Avoid configuring your Local Domain Fallback or Resolver Policy to direct all *.amazonaws.com DNS resolution via AWS Route 53 Resolver.

Some AWS endpoints (such as ssm.us-east-1.amazonaws.com ) are public AWS endpoints that are not resolvable via internal VPC resolution. This can break AWS Console features for users on WARP.

Only route specific Route 53 zones, or VPC Endpoints (such as vpce.amazonaws.com ), through the internal VPC resolver.

Manage local domains

View domains

To view the domains subject to Local Domain Fallback:

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client. Under Device settings, locate the device profile you would like to view or modify and select Configure. Scroll down to Local Domain Fallback and select Manage.

On this page, you will see a list of domains excluded from Gateway. You can add or remove domains from the list at any time.

Warning Local Domain Fallback configuration only impacts where DNS requests get resolved, not the flow of traffic destined to those domains. If you want to prevent traffic from being sent to a specific domain or IP address, you must add those domains or IPs to your Split Tunnel configuration.

To view the fallback domains applied to a device, you can:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to My Team > Devices > find the target device and the Last active device profile > follow the steps above.

, go to > > find the target device and the > follow the steps above. (Desktop only) Run warp-cli settings in the terminal of the target device and review the fallback domains section of the output.

in the terminal of the target device and review the fallback domains section of the output. (Desktop only) Collect WARP diagnostic logs for the device and review the fallback domain section in warp_settings.txt .

Add a domain

To add a domain to the Local Domain Fallback list:

Dashboard

Terraform (v5) In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client. Under Device settings, locate the device profile you would like to view or modify and select Configure. Scroll down to Local Domain Fallback and select Manage. In Domain, enter the apex domain ( example.com ) that you want to resolve using your private DNS server. All prefixes under the apex domain are subject to Local Domain Fallback (in other words, example.com is interpreted as *.example.com ). In DNS Servers, enter the IP address of the DNS servers that should resolve that domain name. Enter an optional description and select Save domain. A Local Domain Fallback list is scoped to a specific device profile. If a device profile does not have a corresponding Local Domain Fallback resource, those devices will use the default local domains shown in Step 2. Add the following permission to your cloudflare_api_token ↗: Zero Trust Write (Optional) Create a list of domains that you can reuse across multiple device profiles. For example, you can declare a local value in the same module as your device profiles: local-domains.local.tf locals { default_local_domains = [ # Default Local Domain Fallback entries recommended by Cloudflare { suffix = "corp" }, { suffix = "domain" }, { suffix = "home" }, { suffix = "home.arpa" }, { suffix = "host" }, { suffix = "internal" }, { suffix = "intranet" }, { suffix = "invalid" }, { suffix = "lan" }, { suffix = "local" }, { suffix = "localdomain" }, { suffix = "localhost" }, { suffix = "private" }, { suffix = "test" } ] } To configure Local Domain Fallback for the default device profile, use the cloudflare_zero_trust_device_default_profile_local_domain_fallback ↗ resource. To configure Local Domain Fallback for a custom device profile, use cloudflare_zero_trust_device_custom_profile_local_domain_fallback ↗. For example: device-profiles.tf resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_device_custom_profile_local_domain_fallback" "example" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id policy_id = cloudflare_zero_trust_device_custom_profile . example . id domains = concat ( # Global entries local . default_local_domains , # Profile-specific entries [ { suffix = "example.com" description = "Domain for local development" dns_server = [ "1.1.1.1" , "192.168.0.1" ] } ] ) } For suffix , specify the apex domain ( example.com ) that you want to resolve using your private DNS server. All prefixes under the apex domain are subject to Local Domain Fallback (in other words, example.com is interpreted as *.example.com ). For dns_server , enter the IP address of the DNS servers that should resolve that domain name.

WARP tries all servers and always uses the fastest response, even if that response is no records found . We recommend specifying at least one DNS server for each domain. If a value is not specified, the WARP client will try to identify the DNS server (or servers) used on the device before it started, and use that server for each domain in the Local Domain Fallback list.

Route traffic to fallback server

The WARP client routes DNS traffic to your Local Domain Fallback server according to your Split Tunnel configuration. To ensure that queries can reach your private DNS server:

If your DNS server is only reachable inside of the WARP tunnel (for example, via cloudflared or Magic WAN): Go to Networks > Routes and verify that the DNS server is connected to Cloudflare. To connect a DNS server, refer to Private networks. In your Split Tunnel configuration, verify that the DNS server IP routes through the WARP tunnel.

If your DNS server is only reachable outside of the WARP tunnel (for example, via a third-party VPN), verify that the DNS server IP is excluded from the WARP tunnel.

For more information, refer to How the WARP client handles DNS requests.

Delete a domain

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client. Under Device settings, locate the device profile you would like to view or modify and select Configure. Scroll down to Local Domain Fallback and select Manage.

Find the domain in the list and select Delete.

The domain will no longer be excluded from Gateway DNS policies, effective immediately.

Reverse DNS lookups for internal IPs

By default, Warp sends reverse DNS queries ↗ to public DNS servers. To lookup the domain name associated with an internal IP address, add a local domain fallback entry for in-addr.arpa (IPv4) and/or ip6.arpa (IPv6) that points to your internal DNS server IP. in-addr.arpa and ip6.arpa are top-level domains reserved ↗ for reverse DNS queries. By adding a local domain fallback entry for these domains, all reverse DNS queries (such as dig -x 1.1.1.1 ) will now resolve through your local DNS server.

