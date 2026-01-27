 Skip to content
Troubleshoot tunnel health

This guide helps you diagnose and resolve common tunnel health issues with Magic WAN. Tunnel health checks monitor your GRE and IPsec tunnels and steer traffic to the best available routes.

Quick diagnostic checklist

If you are experiencing tunnel health issues, check these items first:

  1. Health check type: If using a stateful firewall (Palo Alto, Checkpoint, Cisco, Fortinet), change health check type from Reply to Request.
  2. Anti-replay protection: Disable anti-replay protection on your router, or set the replay window to 0.
  3. MTU settings: Verify MTU is set correctly (typically 1476 for GRE, 1400-1450 for IPsec).
  4. IPsec parameters: Confirm your cryptographic parameters match Cloudflare's supported configuration.
  5. Health check direction: Magic WAN defaults to Bidirectional.
  6. Magic Firewall rules (Uncommon): Ensure ICMP traffic from Cloudflare IP addresses is allowed.

Tunnel health states

The Connector health page in the Cloudflare dashboard displays three tunnel health states:

StateDashboard displayTechnical threshold
HealthyMore than 80% of health checks passLess than 0.1% failure rate
DegradedBetween 40% and 80% of health checks passAt least 0.1% failures in last five minutes (minimum two failures)
DownLess than 40% of health checks passAll health checks failed (at least three samples in last second)

The dashboard shows tunnel health as measured from each Cloudflare data center where your traffic lands. It is normal to see some locations reporting degraded status due to Internet path issues. Focus on locations that show traffic in the Average ingress traffic column.

Routing priority penalties

When a tunnel becomes unhealthy, Cloudflare applies priority penalties to routes through that tunnel:

  • Degraded: Adds 500,000 to route priority
  • Down: Adds 1,000,000 to route priority

These penalties shift traffic to healthier tunnels while maintaining redundancy. Cloudflare never completely removes routes, preserving failover options even when all tunnels are unhealthy.

Recovery behavior

Tunnels transition between states asymmetrically to prevent flapping:

  • Healthy to Degraded/Down: Transitions quickly when failures are detected. A tunnel can go directly from Healthy to Down if all probe retries fail.
  • Down to Degraded: Requires three consecutive successful health check probes.
  • Degraded to Healthy: Requires failure rate below 0.1% over 30 consecutive probes.

For instructions on monitoring tunnel status, refer to Check tunnel health in the dashboard.

Health check types and directions

Health check type:

TypeBehaviorWhen to use
Reply (default)Cloudflare sends an ICMP reply packetSimple networks without stateful firewalls
RequestCloudflare sends an ICMP echo requestNetworks with stateful firewalls (recommended for most deployments)

Health check direction:

DirectionBehaviorDefault for
BidirectionalProbe and response both traverse the tunnelMagic WAN
UnidirectionalProbe traverses tunnel; response returns via InternetMagic Transit (direct server return)

Resolve common issues

Tunnel shows Down but traffic is flowing

Symptoms

  • Dashboard shows tunnel as Down or Degraded
  • Actual user traffic passes through the tunnel successfully
  • Health check failure rate is 100% despite working connectivity

Cause

Stateful firewalls (including Palo Alto, Checkpoint, Cisco ASA, and Fortinet) drop the health check packets. By default, Cloudflare sends ICMP Reply packets as health check probes.

Stateful firewalls inspect these packets and look for a matching ICMP Request in their session table. When no matching request exists, firewalls drop the reply as "out-of-state".

Solution

Change the health check type from Reply to Request:

  1. Go to the Connectors page.

    Go to Connectors

  2. In IPsec/GRE tunnels, select Edit on the affected tunnel.

  3. Under Health check type, change from Reply to Request.

  4. Select Update tunnel.

When you use Request style health checks, Cloudflare sends an ICMP echo request. Your firewall's stateful inspection engine recognizes this as a legitimate request and automatically permits the ICMP reply response.

Health check failures with Magic Firewall

Symptoms

  • Tunnels were healthy before enabling Magic Firewall
  • After adding Magic Firewall rules, health checks fail
  • Blocking ICMP traffic causes immediate health check failures

Cause

Magic Firewall processes all traffic, including Cloudflare's health check probes. If you create a rule that blocks ICMP traffic, you also block the health check packets that Cloudflare sends to monitor tunnel status.

Solution

Add an allow rule for ICMP traffic from Cloudflare IP addresses before any block rules:

  1. Go to the Firewall policies page.

    Go to Firewall policies

  2. Create a new policy with the following parameters:

FieldValue
ActionAllow
ProtocolICMP
SourceCloudflare IP ranges
  1. Position this rule before any rules that block ICMP traffic.

For more information, refer to Magic Firewall rules and endpoint health checks.

IPsec tunnel instability or packet drops

Symptoms

  • IPsec tunnel frequently flaps between healthy and down states
  • Intermittent packet loss on the tunnel
  • Traffic works for a period then stops without configuration changes
  • Router logs show packets dropped due to:
    • "replay check failed"
    • "invalid sequence number"
    • "invalid SPI" (Security Parameter Index)

Cause

Anti-replay protection is enabled on your router. IPsec anti-replay protection expects packets to arrive in sequence from a single sender.

Cloudflare's anycast architecture means your tunnel traffic can originate from thousands of servers across hundreds of data centers. Each server maintains its own sequence counter, causing packets to arrive out-of-order from your router's perspective.

Solution

Disable anti-replay protection on your router:

For most routers:

Locate the anti-replay or replay protection setting in your IPsec configuration and disable it.

If you can only set a replay window size:

Set the replay window to 0 to effectively disable the check.

For devices that do not support disabling anti-replay:

Enable replay protection in the Cloudflare dashboard. This routes all tunnel traffic through a single server, maintaining proper sequence numbers at the cost of losing anycast benefits.

  1. Go to the Connectors page.

    Go to Connectors

  2. In IPsec/GRE tunnels, select Edit on your IPsec tunnel.

  3. Enable Replay protection.

  4. Select Update tunnel.

For Cisco IOS/IOS-XE routers experiencing "invalid SPI" errors:

Enable ISAKMP invalid SPI recovery to help the router resynchronize Security Associations:

configure terminal
crypto isakmp invalid-spi-recovery
exit

For a detailed explanation of why this setting is necessary, refer to Anti-replay protection.

Tunnel degraded after rekey events

Symptoms

  • Tunnel health drops to Degraded or Down periodically
  • Issues coincide with IPsec rekey intervals (typically every few hours)
  • Tunnel recovers automatically after 1-3 minutes
  • Router logs show successful rekey completion

Cause

When your router initiates an IPsec rekey, new Security Associations (SAs) are negotiated with a single Cloudflare server. These new SAs must then propagate across Cloudflare's global network.

During this propagation window (typically 90-150 seconds), some Cloudflare servers may not have the new SA. These servers drop traffic encrypted with the new SA until propagation completes.

Solution

This behavior is expected and the tunnel will automatically recover. To minimize impact:

  1. Increase rekey intervals: Configure longer SA lifetimes on your router to reduce rekey frequency. Common values are 8-24 hours for IKE SA and 1-8 hours for IPsec SA.

  2. Adjust health check sensitivity: If brief degradation during rekeys triggers alerts, consider lowering the health check rate:

    1. Go to the Connectors page.
    Go to Connectors
    1. In IPsec/GRE tunnels, select Edit on the tunnel.
    2. Change Health check rate to Low.

  3. Stagger rekey times: If you have multiple tunnels, configure different SA lifetimes so they do not rekey simultaneously.

Bidirectional health check failures

Symptoms

  • Health checks configured as bidirectional fail consistently
  • Unidirectional health checks work correctly
  • Traffic flows through the tunnel normally

Cause

Bidirectional health checks require both the probe and response to traverse the tunnel. Your router must:

  1. Accept ICMP packets destined for the tunnel interface IP addresses
  2. Route the ICMP response back through the tunnel to Cloudflare

If traffic selectors or firewall rules do not permit this traffic, bidirectional health checks fail.

Solution

For IPsec tunnels:

Configure traffic selectors to accept packets for the tunnel interface addresses. For example, if your tunnel interface address is 10.252.2.27/31:

  • Permit traffic to/from 10.252.2.26 (Cloudflare side)
  • Permit traffic to/from 10.252.2.27 (your side)

For all tunnel types:

Ensure your firewall permits ICMP traffic on the tunnel interface. Many firewalls require explicit rules to allow management traffic (including ping) on tunnel interfaces.

For detailed information on how bidirectional health checks work, refer to Tunnel health checks.

IPsec tunnel establishment failures

Symptoms

  • Tunnel status shows Down and never becomes healthy
  • No traffic passes through the tunnel
  • Router logs show IKE negotiation failures

Cause

IPsec tunnel establishment can fail due to several configuration mismatches:

IssueSymptom
Crypto parameter mismatchIKE negotiation fails with "no proposal chosen"
Incorrect PSKAuthentication failures in Phase 1
Wrong IKE ID formatAuthentication failures despite correct PSK
Firewall blocking IKENo IKE traffic reaches Cloudflare

Solution

  1. Verify crypto parameters match Cloudflare's supported configuration:

    Phase 1 (IKE)

ParameterSupported values
IKE versionIKEv2 only
EncryptionAES-GCM-16, AES-CBC-256
AuthenticationSHA-256, SHA-384, SHA-512
DH GroupDH group 14, 15, 16, 19, 20

Phase 2 (IPsec)

ParameterSupported values
EncryptionAES-GCM-16, AES-CBC-256
AuthenticationSHA-256, SHA-512
PFS GroupDH group 14, 15, 16, 19, 20

  1. Verify the Pre-Shared Key (PSK):

    • Regenerate the PSK in the Cloudflare dashboard
    • Copy the new PSK exactly (no extra spaces or characters)
    • Update your router with the new PSK

  2. Check the IKE ID format: Cloudflare uses FQDN format for the IKE ID. Ensure your router is configured to accept an FQDN peer identity. The FQDN is displayed in the tunnel details in the Cloudflare dashboard.

  3. Verify firewall rules: Ensure your edge firewall permits:

    • UDP port 500 (IKE)
    • UDP port 4500 (IKE NAT-T)
    • IP protocol 50 (ESP)

For the complete list of supported parameters, refer to Supported configuration parameters.

Vendor-specific guidance

Common vendor-specific issues

VendorCommon issueSolution
Palo AltoHealth checks fail with default settingsChange health check type to Request; disable anti-replay
Cisco MerakiCannot disable anti-replayEnable replay protection in Cloudflare dashboard
AWS VPN GatewayCannot disable anti-replayEnable replay protection in Cloudflare dashboard
VelocloudCannot disable anti-replayEnable replay protection in Cloudflare dashboard
CheckpointOut-of-state packet dropsChange health check type to Request

Gather information for support

If you have worked through this guide and still experience tunnel health issues, gather the following information before contacting Cloudflare support:

Required information

  1. Account ID and Tunnel name(s) affected
  2. Timestamps (in UTC) when the issue occurred
  3. Tunnel configuration details:
    • Tunnel type (GRE or IPsec)
    • Health check type (Request or Reply)
    • Health check direction (Bidirectional or Unidirectional)
    • Health check rate (Low, Medium, or High)
  4. Router information:
    • Vendor and model
    • Firmware/software version
    • IPsec configuration (sanitized to remove PSK)
  5. Symptoms observed:
    • Dashboard tunnel health status
    • Whether user traffic is affected
    • Error messages from router logs

Helpful diagnostic data

  • Packet captures from your router showing tunnel traffic
  • Router logs covering the time period of the issue
  • Traceroute results from your network to Cloudflare endpoints
  • Screenshots of the tunnel health dashboard
  • Distributed traceroutes using tools like ping.pe to test reachability from multiple global locations

Router diagnostic commands

Collect output from these commands (syntax varies by vendor):

# Show IPsec SA status
show crypto ipsec sa


# Show IKE SA status
show crypto isakmp sa


# Show tunnel interface status
show interface tunnel <number>


# Show routing table
show ip route

Resources