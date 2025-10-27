In addition to traffic policies based on network-layer attributes like IP and port ranges, Appliances supports the ability to classify traffic based on well-known applications. Application-aware policies provide easier management and more granularity over traffic flows.

Cloudflare's implementation of application awareness leverages the intelligence of our global network, using the same categorization/classification already shared across security tools like our Secure Web Gateway, so IT and security teams can expect consistent behavior across routing and inspection decisions.

For more information, refer to Applications and app types.

Appliances's ability to classify traffic allows you to define which applications should bypass Cloudflare's security filtering, and go directly to the Internet. You can also give some applications a higher priority, and Connector will process them first. This is useful when your network is at capacity, for example.

Refer to the following pages for more information.