Interrupt window
The Interrupt window defines when Appliance can update its systems. When Appliance is updating, this may result in an interruption to existing connections. Set up a time window that minimizes disruption to your sites.
- Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks > Connectors.
- In Appliances > Profiles, select the Appliance for which you want to set up the update window > Edit.
- In Interrupt window, select the most appropriate time for the Appliance to update its systems:
- Timezone: Select the time zone for the Appliance to update.
- Start time: Choose an hour for the Appliance to start updating. Cloudflare recommends you choose an hour when there is minimal activity in your network, to avoid potential disruptions.
- Duration: Duration indicates the time window during which the Appliance is scheduled to update. For example, if you configure your Appliance to update at
22:00and specify a Duration of
4 hours, the Appliance will attempt to update within the four-hour period following
22:00.
