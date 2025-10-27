 Skip to content
Interrupt window

The Interrupt window defines when Appliance can update its systems. When Appliance is updating, this may result in an interruption to existing connections. Set up a time window that minimizes disruption to your sites.

  1. Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks > Connectors.
  2. In Appliances > Profiles, select the Appliance for which you want to set up the update window > Edit.
  1. In Interrupt window, select the most appropriate time for the Appliance to update its systems:
    • Timezone: Select the time zone for the Appliance to update.
    • Start time: Choose an hour for the Appliance to start updating. Cloudflare recommends you choose an hour when there is minimal activity in your network, to avoid potential disruptions.
    • Duration: Duration indicates the time window during which the Appliance is scheduled to update. For example, if you configure your Appliance to update at 22:00 and specify a Duration of 4 hours, the Appliance will attempt to update within the four-hour period following 22:00.