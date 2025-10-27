Appliances ships to you with a default password that enables you to access the hardware box or the virtual machine. Cloudflare recommends that you change this password after the first boot.

Default password to access hardware Appliances

The default password for Appliances is the serial number (also known as a Service Tag for Dell devices), all uppercase followed by an ! (exclamation mark). For example, A1B2C3D!

Default password to access Virtual Appliances

The default password for Virtual Appliances is the last seven characters of your license key, all uppercase, plus an ! (exclamation mark).