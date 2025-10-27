This tutorial contains a configuration example for setting up an IPsec tunnel between Cisco IOS XE and Cloudflare. For this tutorial, the tested Cisco IOS XE software was version 17.03.07.

You should replace peer addresses with the anycast IP addresses assigned to your account. For example:

Anycast 01 : 162.159.###.###

: Anycast 02: 172.64.###.###

Cisco IOS XE configuration example

crypto ikev2 proposal CF_MAGIC_WAN_IKEV2_PROPOSAL encryption aes-cbc-256 integrity sha512 sha384 sha256 group 20 ! crypto ikev2 policy CF_MAGIC_WAN_IKEV2_POLICY match fvrf any proposal CF_MAGIC_WAN_IKEV2_PROPOSAL ! crypto ikev2 keyring CF_MAGIC_WAN_KEYRING peer GCP_CSR_IPSEC01 address 162.159.###.### pre-shared-key hbGnJzFMqwltb###############BapXCOwsGZz2NMg ! peer GCP_CSR_IPSEC02 address 172.64.###.### pre-shared-key 1VscPp0LPFAcZ###############HOdN-1cUgKVduL4 ! ! ! crypto ikev2 profile CF_MAGIC_WAN_01 match identity remote address 162.159.###.### 255.255.255.255 identity local fqdn ad329f56###############bbe898c0a0.33145236.ipsec.cloudflare.com authentication remote pre-share authentication local pre-share keyring local CF_MAGIC_WAN_KEYRING no config-exchange request ! crypto ikev2 profile CF_MAGIC_WAN_02 match identity remote address 172.64.###.### 255.255.255.255 identity local fqdn 83f9c418###############29b3f97049.33145236.ipsec.cloudflare.com authentication remote pre-share authentication local pre-share keyring local CF_MAGIC_WAN_KEYRING no config-exchange request ! ! ! ! crypto ipsec profile CF_MAGIC_WAN_01 set security-association lifetime kilobytes disable set security-association replay disable set pfs group20 set ikev2-profile CF_MAGIC_WAN_01 ! crypto ipsec profile CF_MAGIC_WAN_02 set security-association lifetime kilobytes disable set security-association replay disable set pfs group14 set ikev2-profile CF_MAGIC_WAN_02 ! ! ! ! interface Tunnel101 ip address 10.252.2.35 255.255.255.254 ip mtu 1450 ip tcp adjust-mss 1350 tunnel source 10.141.0.9 tunnel mode ipsec ipv4 tunnel destination 162.159.###.### tunnel path-mtu-discovery tunnel protection ipsec profile CF_MAGIC_WAN_01 ! interface Tunnel102 ip address 10.252.2.37 255.255.255.254 ip mtu 1450 ip tcp adjust-mss 1350 tunnel source 10.141.0.9 tunnel mode ipsec ipv4 tunnel destination 172.64.###.### tunnel path-mtu-discovery tunnel protection ipsec profile CF_MAGIC_WAN_02 ! interface GigabitEthernet1 ip address dhcp ip nat outside negotiation auto no mop enabled no mop sysid ! interface GigabitEthernet2 ip address 10.10.0.35 255.255.255.0 negotiation auto no mop enabled no mop sysid

Establish IPsec behind a NAT or CGNAT with port 4500

If your Cisco router is behind a NAT or CGNAT and you need to establish a connection on port 4500 , you can use the nat force-encap command.

Add the nat force-encap command when setting up the crypto ikev2 profile for your tunnels:

crypto ikev2 profile CF_MAGIC_WAN_01 match identity remote address 162.159.###.### 255.255.255.255 identity local fqdn ad329f56###############bbe898c0a0.33145236.ipsec.cloudflare.com authentication remote pre-share authentication local pre-share keyring local CF_MAGIC_WAN_KEYRING nat force-encap no config-exchange request

Diagnostic output: show crypto session detail

cisco-csr1000v#show crypto session detail Crypto session current status Code: C - IKE Configuration mode, D - Dead Peer Detection K - Keepalives, N - NAT-traversal, T - cTCP encapsulation X - IKE Extended Authentication, F - IKE Fragmentation R - IKE Auto Reconnect, U - IKE Dynamic Route Update S - SIP VPN Interface: Tunnel101 Profile: CF_MAGIC_WAN_01 Uptime: 00:15:16 Session status: UP-ACTIVE Peer: 162.159.###.### port 500 fvrf: (none) ivrf: (none) Phase1_id: 162.159.###.### Desc: (none) Session ID: 6 IKEv2 SA: local 10.141.0.9/500 remote 162.159.###.###/500 Active Capabilities:(none) connid:1 lifetime:23:44:44 IPSEC FLOW: permit ip 0.0.0.0/0.0.0.0 0.0.0.0/0.0.0.0 Active SAs: 2, origin: crypto map Inbound: #pkts dec'ed 28110 drop 0 life (KB/Sec) KB Vol Rekey Disabled/2684 Outbound: #pkts enc'ed 0 drop 0 life (KB/Sec) KB Vol Rekey Disabled/2684 Interface: Tunnel102 Profile: CF_MAGIC_WAN_02 Uptime: 00:14:59 Session status: UP-ACTIVE Peer: 172.64.###.### port 500 fvrf: (none) ivrf: (none) Phase1_id: 172.64.###.### Desc: (none) Session ID: 7 IKEv2 SA: local 10.141.0.9/500 remote 172.64.###.###/500 Active Capabilities:(none) connid:2 lifetime:23:45:01 IPSEC FLOW: permit ip 0.0.0.0/0.0.0.0 0.0.0.0/0.0.0.0 Active SAs: 2, origin: crypto map Inbound: #pkts dec'ed 27586 drop 0 life (KB/Sec) KB Vol Rekey Disabled/2701 Outbound: #pkts enc'ed 0 drop 0 life (KB/Sec) KB Vol Rekey Disabled/2701

Diagnostic output: show crypto session remote <ANYCAST 01> detail

cisco-csr1000v#show crypto session remote 162.159.###.### detail Crypto session current status Code: C - IKE Configuration mode, D - Dead Peer Detection K - Keepalives, N - NAT-traversal, T - cTCP encapsulation X - IKE Extended Authentication, F - IKE Fragmentation R - IKE Auto Reconnect, U - IKE Dynamic Route Update S - SIP VPN Interface: Tunnel101 Profile: CF_MAGIC_WAN_01 Uptime: 00:15:45 Session status: UP-ACTIVE Peer: 162.159.###.### port 500 fvrf: (none) ivrf: (none) Phase1_id: 162.159.###.### Desc: (none) Session ID: 6 IKEv2 SA: local 10.141.0.9/500 remote 162.159.###.###/500 Active Capabilities:(none) connid:1 lifetime:23:44:15 IPSEC FLOW: permit ip 0.0.0.0/0.0.0.0 0.0.0.0/0.0.0.0 Active SAs: 2, origin: crypto map Inbound: #pkts dec'ed 29000 drop 0 life (KB/Sec) KB Vol Rekey Disabled/2655 Outbound: #pkts enc'ed 0 drop 0 life (KB/Sec) KB Vol Rekey Disabled/2655

Diagnostic output: show crypto session remote <ANYCAST 02> detail

cisco-csr1000v#show crypto session remote 172.64.###.### detail Crypto session current status Code: C - IKE Configuration mode, D - Dead Peer Detection K - Keepalives, N - NAT-traversal, T - cTCP encapsulation X - IKE Extended Authentication, F - IKE Fragmentation R - IKE Auto Reconnect, U - IKE Dynamic Route Update S - SIP VPN Interface: Tunnel102 Profile: CF_MAGIC_WAN_02 Uptime: 00:17:10 Session status: UP-ACTIVE Peer: 172.64.###.### port 500 fvrf: (none) ivrf: (none) Phase1_id: 172.64.###.### Desc: (none) Session ID: 7 IKEv2 SA: local 10.141.0.9/500 remote 172.64.###.###/500 Active Capabilities:(none) connid:2 lifetime:23:42:50 IPSEC FLOW: permit ip 0.0.0.0/0.0.0.0 0.0.0.0/0.0.0.0 Active SAs: 2, origin: crypto map Inbound: #pkts dec'ed 31639 drop 0 life (KB/Sec) KB Vol Rekey Disabled/2569 Outbound: #pkts enc'ed 0 drop 0 life (KB/Sec) KB Vol Rekey Disabled/2569

Troubleshooting

If you notice connectivity issues after rebooting your Cisco router, your IPsec Security Associations (SAs) might be out of sync. Cisco recommends that you enable the Invalid Security Parameter Index (SPI) recovery feature to solve this issue. To do so, add the following lines to your configuration file:

conf t crypto isakmp invalid-spi-recovery exit

Refer to Cisco's documentation ↗ for more information.