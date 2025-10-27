Enable NAT for a subnet
Each subnet (directly-attached or routed) must have a unique address space within your WAN Tunnels. You can re-use address spaces locally by enabling static network address translation (NAT) for a subnet. NAT is static. This means that inbound connections - from WAN Tunnels to the site behind the Appliance - are allowed, and connections do not have to be initiated by hosts behind the Appliance. NAT is also 1:1, that is, the Appliance will translate between corresponding addresses in two equal-sized prefixes.
To enable NAT, supply a WAN-facing address prefix the same size as the subnet's prefix, and the Appliance will translate between the two.
For example:
- Prefix:
192.168.100.0/24
- Static NAT prefix:
10.10.100.0/24
With the example above, outbound traffic from host
192.168.100.13 in the subnet is translated to
10.10.100.13 in the Appliance (and vice versa for incoming traffic).
For more information on how to a create a NAT for a subnets, refer to Create a LAN, either in Configure hardware Appliances or in Configure Virtual Appliances.
