Cloudflare Docs

Edit network settings

  1. Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks.
  2. Go to Connectors > Appliances.
  1. Find the on-ramp that you want to edit > select the three dots next to it > Edit.
  2. Go to Network configuration > WAN configuration or LAN configuration.
  3. Find the WAN/LAN you want to edit > select the three dots next to it > Edit.
  4. Make the necessary changes.
  5. Select Save.