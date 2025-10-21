Connect WARP before Windows login

Feature availability WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ Gateway with WARP

Proxy mode All plans System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ✅ 2025.6.1400.0 macOS ❌ Linux ❌ iOS ❌ Android ❌ ChromeOS ❌

With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can use an on-premise Active Directory (or similar) server to validate a remote user's Windows login credentials. Before the user enters their Windows login information for the first time, the WARP client establishes a connection using a service token. This initial connection is not associated with a user identity. Once the user completes the Windows login, WARP switches to an identity-based session and applies the user registration to all future logins.

Prerequisites

Active Directory resources are connected to Cloudflare.

1. Create a service token

Terraform (v5) In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Service Auth > Service Tokens. Select Create Service Token. Name the service token. The name allows you to easily identify events related to the token in the logs and to revoke the token individually. Choose a Service Token Duration. This sets the expiration date for the token. Select Generate token. You will see the generated Client ID and Client Secret for the service token, as well as their respective request headers. Copy the Client Secret. Warning This is the only time Cloudflare Access will display the Client Secret. If you lose the Client Secret, you must generate a new service token. Make a POST request to the Access Service Tokens endpoint: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Service Tokens Write Create a service token curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/service_tokens" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "CI/CD token", "duration": "8760h" }' Copy the client_id and client_secret values returned in the response. Response "result" : { " client_id " : "88bf3b6d86161464f6509f7219099e57.access" , " client_secret " : "bdd31cbc4dec990953e39163fbbb194c93313ca9f0a6e420346af9d326b1d2a5" , " created_at " : "2025-09-25T22:26:26Z" , " expires_at " : "2026-09-25T22:26:26Z" , " id " : "3537a672-e4d8-4d89-aab9-26cb622918a1" , " name " : "CI/CD token" , " updated_at " : "2025-09-25T22:26:26Z" , " duration " : "8760h" , " client_secret_version " : 1 } Warning This is the only time Cloudflare Access will display the Client Secret. If you lose the Client Secret, you must generate a new service token. Add the following permission to your cloudflare_api_token ↗: Access: Service Tokens Write Configure the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_service_token ↗ resource: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_service_token" "example_service_token" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Example service token" duration = "8760h" lifecycle { create_before_destroy = true } } Get the Client ID and Client Secret of the service token: Example: Output to CLI Output the Client ID and Client Secret to the Terraform state file: output "example_service_token_client_id" { value = cloudflare_zero_trust_access_service_token . example_service_token . client_id } output "example_service_token_client_secret" { value = cloudflare_zero_trust_access_service_token . example_service_token . client_secret sensitive = true } Apply the configuration: Terminal window terraform apply Read the Client ID and Client Secret: Terminal window terraform output -raw example_service_token_client_id Terminal window terraform output -raw example_service_token_client_secret Example: Store in HashiCorp Vault resource "vault_generic_secret" "example_service_token" { path = "kv/cloudflare/example_service_token" data_json = jsonencode ({ "CLIENT_ID" = cloudflare_access_service_token.example_service_token.client_id "CLIENT_SECRET" = cloudflare_access_service_token.example_service_token.client_secret }) }

2. Create a device enrollment policy

In your device enrollment permissions, create the following policy:

Rule Action Rule type Selector Value Service Auth Include Service Token <TOKEN-NAME>

2. (Optional) Restrict access during pre-login

Devices enrolled via a service token are identified by the email address non_identity@<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com . Using this email address, you can apply specific device profile settings and Gateway network policies during the pre-login state. For example, you could provide access to only those resources necessary to complete the Windows login and/or device management activities.

Example device profile rule Selector Operator Value Logic User email in non_identity@<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com And Operating system is Windows

Example Gateway network policy Selector Operator Value Logic Destination IP in list Active Directory servers And User email in non_identity@<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com And Passed Device Posture Checks in Windows 10 or higher (OS version) Action Allow

3. Configure the MDM file

To enable the Windows pre-login feature, an MDM file in the following format must be deployed on the device. In the following example, the pre_login key allows the device to connect using the service token, while configs contains your default Zero Trust configuration.

< dict > < key > pre_login </ key > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > mycompany </ string > < key > auth_client_id </ key > < string > TOKEN-ID </ string > < key > auth_client_secret </ key > < string > TOKEN-SECRET </ string > </ dict > < key > configs </ key > < array > < dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > mycompany </ string > < key > display_name </ key > < string > Default </ string > </ dict > </ array > </ dict >

WARP will apply the pre-login configuration when no other WARP registration exists and the user has not yet logged into Windows. When the pre-login configuration is in effect, the device will appear on My Team > Devices with the email non_identity@<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com .

After the user logs into Windows, WARP will automatically switch to the default MDM configuration and prompt the user to authenticate with the IdP. Once authenticated, WARP registers and connects with the user identity. The My Team > Devices page will now show a new device associated with the user's email.

If multi-user mode is turned off, this user registration will be used for any subsequent connections, including before the next Windows user login. Deleting the user registration would cause WARP to switch back to the pre-login configuration as soon as the user logs out of Windows.

To learn how the pre-login configuration works with multi-user mode, refer to the WARP registration flowchart.