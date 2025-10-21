Connect WARP before Windows login
Feature availability
|WARP modes
|Zero Trust plans ↗
|All plans
|System
|Availability
|Minimum WARP version
|Windows
|✅
|2025.6.1400.0
|macOS
|❌
|Linux
|❌
|iOS
|❌
|Android
|❌
|ChromeOS
|❌
With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can use an on-premise Active Directory (or similar) server to validate a remote user's Windows login credentials. Before the user enters their Windows login information for the first time, the WARP client establishes a connection using a service token. This initial connection is not associated with a user identity. Once the user completes the Windows login, WARP switches to an identity-based session and applies the user registration to all future logins.
- Active Directory resources are connected to Cloudflare.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Service Auth > Service Tokens.
-
Select Create Service Token.
-
Name the service token. The name allows you to easily identify events related to the token in the logs and to revoke the token individually.
-
Choose a Service Token Duration. This sets the expiration date for the token.
-
Select Generate token. You will see the generated Client ID and Client Secret for the service token, as well as their respective request headers.
-
Copy the Client Secret.
-
Make a
POSTrequest to the Access Service Tokens endpoint:
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Service Tokens Write
-
Copy the
client_idand
client_secretvalues returned in the response.
-
Add the following permission to your
cloudflare_api_token↗:
Access: Service Tokens Write
-
-
Configure the
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_service_token↗ resource:
-
Get the Client ID and Client Secret of the service token:
Example: Output to CLI
- Output the Client ID and Client Secret to the Terraform state file:
- Apply the configuration:
- Read the Client ID and Client Secret:
Example: Store in HashiCorp Vault
In your device enrollment permissions, create the following policy:
|Rule Action
|Rule type
|Selector
|Value
|Service Auth
|Include
|Service Token
<TOKEN-NAME>
Devices enrolled via a service token are identified by the email address
non_identity@<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com. Using this email address, you can apply specific device profile settings and Gateway network policies during the pre-login state. For example, you could provide access to only those resources necessary to complete the Windows login and/or device management activities.
Example device profile rule
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Logic
|User email
|in
non_identity@<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com
|And
|Operating system
|is
|Windows
Example Gateway network policy
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Logic
|Destination IP
|in list
Active Directory servers
|And
|User email
|in
non_identity@<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com
|And
|Passed Device Posture Checks
|in
Windows 10 or higher (OS version)
|Action
|Allow
To enable the Windows pre-login feature, an MDM file in the following format must be deployed on the device. In the following example, the
pre_login key allows the device to connect using the service token, while
configs contains your default Zero Trust configuration.
WARP will apply the pre-login configuration when no other WARP registration exists and the user has not yet logged into Windows. When the pre-login configuration is in effect, the device will appear on My Team > Devices with the email
non_identity@<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com.
After the user logs into Windows, WARP will automatically switch to the default MDM configuration and prompt the user to authenticate with the IdP. Once authenticated, WARP registers and connects with the user identity. The My Team > Devices page will now show a new device associated with the user's email.
If multi-user mode is turned off, this user registration will be used for any subsequent connections, including before the next Windows user login. Deleting the user registration would cause WARP to switch back to the pre-login configuration as soon as the user logs out of Windows.
To learn how the pre-login configuration works with multi-user mode, refer to the WARP registration flowchart.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-