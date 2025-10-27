Furukawa Electric FITELnet
This tutorial describes how to configure the Furukawa Electric's FITELnet F220 and F70 devices to connect to Cloudflare WAN Tunnels via IPsec tunnels. The use cases described in this tutorial are for both east-west (branch to branch) and north-south (Internet-bound).
These configurations were tested on FITELnet F220 and F70 series with the following firmware versions:
- F220 series: Version 01.11(00)
- F70 series: Version 01.09(00)
- Follow the Add tunnels instructions to create the required IPsec tunnels with the following options:
- For the first IPsec tunnel, ensure the following settings are defined:
- Tunnel name:
FITEL-tunnel-1
- Interface address: Enter
10.0.0.1/31for your first tunnel.
- Customer endpoint: This setting is not required unless your router is using an IKE ID of type
ID_IPV4_ADDR.
- Cloudflare endpoint: The Cloudflare anycast IP assigned to you by your account team.
- Pre-shared key: Create a pre-shared key for your first tunnel.
- Tunnel name:
- For the second IPsec tunnel, make the same changes as you did for the first tunnel, and ensure these additional setting is defined:
- Tunnel name:
FITEL-tunnel-2
- Interface address: Enter
10.0.0.3/31for your second tunnel.
- Customer endpoint: This setting is not required unless your router is using an IKE ID of type
ID_IPV4_ADDR.
- Cloudflare endpoint: The Cloudflare anycast IP assigned to you by your account team.
- Pre-shared key: Create a pre-shared key for your second tunnel.
- Tunnel name:
Use the CLI to configure these settings:
Use the CLI to configure these settings:
To configure routes for east-west (branch to branch) connections, refer to the following settings.
WAN Tunnels
- Follow the Configure static routes instructions to create a static route.
- For the first route, ensure the following settings are defined:
- Prefix:
192.168.0.0/24
- Tunnel/Next hop: FITEL-tunnel-1 / 10.0.0.0
- For the second route, ensure the following settings are defined:
- Prefix:
192.168.1.0/24
- Tunnel/Next hop: FITEL-tunnel-2 / 10.0.0.2
Use the CLI to configure these settings:
Use the CLI to configure these settings:
In the FITELnet router CLI, you can run
show crypto sa to check the status of the IPsec security associations (SAs).
Total number of ISAKMP/IPSEC SA shows the number of established SAs.
In the FITELnet router CLI, you can run
show ip route to check the route information. A
* in the route information indicates that the route information is valid.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-