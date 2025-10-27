Enable Magic user roles
You can determine which users have, or do not have, configuration edit access for WAN Tunnels.
For example, if you have multiple Cloudflare products managed by different teams on the same account, you may want to provide select users with edit access and other users with read-only access.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Members page.Go to Members
-
Under Members, enter an existing user's name and select Search.
-
Expand the menu at the end of the user row.
-
From the list, locate Network Services (Magic).
-
Select one of two options:
- Network Services (Magic) - Enables users to view and edit Magic configurations.
- Network Services (Magic, Read-Only) - Enables users to view but not modify Magic configurations.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-