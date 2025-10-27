 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Edit basic information

In Basic information, you can change the name and description of your Appliances.

  1. Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks.
  2. Go to Connectors > Appliances.
  1. Find the Appliances that you want to edit > select the three dots next to it > Edit.
  2. In Basic information make the necessary changes.
  3. Select Save.