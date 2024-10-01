Email Security logs

Email Security allows you to configure Logpush to send detection data to an endpoint of your choice.

Prerequisites

Before you can enable Logpush for Email Security, you will have to:

Create an R2 bucket. Once you have created your R2 bucket, create an API token. Under Permissions, ensure you select Admin Read & Write. Once you have created your R2 API Token, the dashboard will display an Access Key ID and a Secret Access Key. Save these two, as you will need them to set up Logpush later.

Enable Logpush jobs

To enable Logpush for Email Security:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Select Analytics & Logs > Logpush. Select Create a Logpush job, then select S3-Compatible. Enter the destination details: Bucket (required) : Enter the bucket name.

: Enter the bucket name. Endpoint URL : Enter your endpoint URL. To find your endpoint URL: On the Cloudflare dashboard, go to R2 Object Storage > Overview > Select your bucket. Go to Settings, and copy and paste the S3 API URL.

: Enter your endpoint URL. To find your endpoint URL: Bucket region : Enter the region of your bucket. To find the bucket region: On the dashboard, go to R2 Object Storage > Overview > Select your bucket. Go to Settings , and find your region in Location .

: Enter the region of your bucket. To find the bucket region: Access Key ID : Enter the Access Key ID you created as a prerequisite.

: Enter the Access Key ID you created as a prerequisite. Secret Access Key: Enter the Secret Access Key you created as a prerequisite. Select Continue.

Your destination has now been configured.

To view the job you created:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Go to R2 Object Storage, select your bucket. Select Objects.

Audit logs

Once you have configured your destination, you can audit logs:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Select Analytics & Logs > Logpush. Select Audit logs. Under Configure logpush job:

Job name : Enter the job name.

: Enter the job name. If logs match : Select Filtered logs : Field : Choose ResourceType . Operator : Choose starts with . Value : Enter email_security .

: Select :

Select Submit.

Your job has now been created successfully.