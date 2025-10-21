Switch between Zero Trust organizations
Feature availability
|WARP modes
|Zero Trust plans ↗
|All modes
|All plans
|System
|Availability
|Minimum WARP version
|Windows
|✅
|2024.1.159.0
|macOS
|✅
|2024.1.160.0
|Linux
|✅
|2024.2.62.0
|iOS
|✅
|1.7
|Android
|✅
|1.4
|ChromeOS
|✅
|1.4
In Cloudflare WARP, users can switch between multiple Zero Trust organizations (or other MDM parameters) that administrators specify in an MDM file. Common use cases include:
- Allow IT security staff to switch between test and production environments.
- Allow Managed Service Providers to support multiple customer accounts.
- Allow users to switch between the default WARP ingress IPs and the Cloudflare China ingress IPs.
To enable multiple organizations, administrators need to modify their MDM file to take an array of configurations. Each configuration must include a
display_name parameter that will be visible to users in the WARP client GUI. Because display names are listed in the same order as they appear in the MDM file, we recommend putting the most used configurations at the top of the file. When a user opens the WARP client for the first time, they will be prompted to log into the first configuration in the list.
An MDM file supports a maximum of 25 configurations. The following example includes three configurations.
To switch to a different organization as a user:
-
Open the WARP client on your device.
- Select the gear icon.
-
Select Switch configurations. The menu will show the organizations that the admin has configured for your device.
-
Select the organization that you want to connect to.
-
If prompted, complete the authentication steps required for the new organization. Your authentication information will be saved and you will be able to switch back and forth between organizations.
To switch to a different organization as a user on mobile:
-
Open the WARP client on your device.
- Go to Settings > Advanced.
-
Select Switch configurations. The menu will show the organizations that the admin has configured for your device.
-
Select the organization that you want to connect to.
-
If prompted, complete the authentication steps required for the new organization. Your authentication information will be saved and you will be able to switch back and forth between organizations.
