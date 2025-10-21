Jamf
- Log in to your Jamf ↗ account.
- Go to Computer > All Settings (gear icon).
- Select Computer Management > Packages > New.
- Upload the
Cloudflare_WARP_<VERSION>.pkgfile. For the Display name, we recommend entering the version number of the package being uploaded.
- Select Save to complete the upload.
- Go to Computers > Policies > + New.
- Enter a Display name such as
Cloudflare WARP Client.
For Triggers, our recommendation is to select Startup, Login, Enrollment Complete and Recurring Check-in, but you can select the value that works best for your organization.
- Select Packages > Configure.
- Select Add next to the
Cloudflare_WARP_<VERSION>.pkgfile you previously uploaded.
- Select Save.
- Go to Configuration Profiles > New.
- Enter a name for your new profile, such as
Cloudflare Zero Trust.
- Scroll through the options list and select Application & Custom Settings > Configure.
- In Preference Domain, enter
com.cloudflare.warp.
- Upload your
plistfile and select Save.
- Go to Scope to configure which devices in your organization will receive this profile.
- Select Save.
Jamf is now configured to deploy the Cloudflare WARP client.
After deploying the WARP client, you can check its connection progress using the Connectivity status messages displayed in the WARP GUI.
The Cloudflare One Agent allows for an automated install via Jamf.
Create an XML file with your custom deployment preferences.
- Log in to your Jamf ↗ account.
- Go to Devices > Mobile Device Apps > + New.
- Select App store app or apps purchased in volume and select Next.
- In the search box, enter
Cloudflare One Agent. Select Next.
- In the row for Cloudflare One Agent by Cloudflare Inc., select Add. To verify that it is the correct application, view it in the App Store ↗.
- Go to Scope and specify the devices in your organization that will receive the application.
- Go to App Configuration and copy/paste your XML file.
- Select Save.
Jamf is now configured to deploy the Cloudflare One Agent.
After deploying the WARP client, you can check its connection progress using the Connectivity status messages displayed in the WARP GUI.
Before proceeding with per-app VPN configuration, you must make sure Auto connect is disabled in Zero Trust. To disable Auto connect:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client.
- Under Device Settings, select your device profile and select Edit.
- Turn off Auto Connect.
To configure per-app VPN:
- Log in to the Jamf dashboard for your organization.
- Go to Devices > Configuration Policies > select + New.
- Under Options, select VPN. Then:
- Give the VPN a Connection Name.
- Select Per-App VPN from the VPN Type dropdown menu.
- Check the box for Automatically start Per-App VPN connection.
- Under Per-App VPN Connection Type, set the Connection Type to Custom SSL via the dropdown menu. Then, enter
com.cloudflare.cloudflareoneagentas the Identifier,
1.1.1.1as the Server, and
com.cloudflare.cloudflareoneagent.workeras the Provider Bundle Identifier.
- Set the Provider Type to Packet-Tunnel and select the checkboxes for Include All Networks and Enable VPN on Demand.
- Go to the Scope tab and add the devices that will use the Per-App VPN.
- Save the Configuration Profile.
- Go to Devices > Mobile Device Apps > select + New.
- As the App Type, select App Store app or apps purchased in volume and select Next.
- In the search bar, enter the name of the app that you want to use the VPN for and select Next.
- Find the app you are looking for in the search results and select Add.
- Select your preferred Distribution Method and under Per-App Networking, select the VPN connection you just configured.
- Repeat steps 8-12 for each app you want to use the VPN.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-