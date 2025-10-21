macOS

Prerequisites

1. Upload the WARP package

Log in to your Jamf ↗ account. Go to Computer > All Settings (gear icon). Select Computer Management > Packages > New. Upload the Cloudflare_WARP_<VERSION>.pkg file. For the Display name, we recommend entering the version number of the package being uploaded. Select Save to complete the upload.

2. Create the policy

Go to Computers > Policies > + New. Enter a Display name such as Cloudflare WARP Client .

For Triggers, our recommendation is to select Startup, Login, Enrollment Complete and Recurring Check-in, but you can select the value that works best for your organization. Select Packages > Configure. Select Add next to the Cloudflare_WARP_<VERSION>.pkg file you previously uploaded. Select Save.

3. Add a Configuration Profile

Go to Configuration Profiles > New. Enter a name for your new profile, such as Cloudflare Zero Trust . Scroll through the options list and select Application & Custom Settings > Configure. In Preference Domain, enter com.cloudflare.warp . Upload your plist file and select Save. Go to Scope to configure which devices in your organization will receive this profile. Select Save.

Jamf is now configured to deploy the Cloudflare WARP client.

After deploying the WARP client, you can check its connection progress using the Connectivity status messages displayed in the WARP GUI.

iOS

The Cloudflare One Agent allows for an automated install via Jamf.

Prerequisites

Create an XML file with your custom deployment preferences.

Configure Jamf for iOS

Log in to your Jamf ↗ account. Go to Devices > Mobile Device Apps > + New. Select App store app or apps purchased in volume and select Next. In the search box, enter Cloudflare One Agent . Select Next. In the row for Cloudflare One Agent by Cloudflare Inc., select Add. To verify that it is the correct application, view it in the App Store ↗ . Go to Scope and specify the devices in your organization that will receive the application. Go to App Configuration and copy/paste your XML file. Select Save.

Jamf is now configured to deploy the Cloudflare One Agent.

After deploying the WARP client, you can check its connection progress using the Connectivity status messages displayed in the WARP GUI.

Per-app VPN

Note Per-app VPN is supported on Cloudflare One Agent version 1.8 or greater for iOS.

Before proceeding with per-app VPN configuration, you must make sure Auto connect is disabled in Zero Trust. To disable Auto connect:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > WARP Client. Under Device Settings, select your device profile and select Edit. Turn off Auto Connect.

To configure per-app VPN:

Log in to the Jamf dashboard for your organization. Go to Devices > Configuration Policies > select + New. Under Options, select VPN. Then: Give the VPN a Connection Name .

. Select Per-App VPN from the VPN Type dropdown menu.

dropdown menu. Check the box for Automatically start Per-App VPN connection. Under Per-App VPN Connection Type, set the Connection Type to Custom SSL via the dropdown menu. Then, enter com.cloudflare.cloudflareoneagent as the Identifier, 1.1.1.1 as the Server, and com.cloudflare.cloudflareoneagent.worker as the Provider Bundle Identifier. Set the Provider Type to Packet-Tunnel and select the checkboxes for Include All Networks and Enable VPN on Demand. Go to the Scope tab and add the devices that will use the Per-App VPN. Save the Configuration Profile. Go to Devices > Mobile Device Apps > select + New. As the App Type, select App Store app or apps purchased in volume and select Next. In the search bar, enter the name of the app that you want to use the VPN for and select Next.

Note Alternatively, if you already know the Bundle Identifier of the app you want to go through the VPN, select Enter Manually.

Find the app you are looking for in the search results and select Add. Select your preferred Distribution Method and under Per-App Networking, select the VPN connection you just configured. Repeat steps 8-12 for each app you want to use the VPN.

Note To support re-authentication, you must include a third-party browser that Cloudflare One can use to re-authenticate the user. The following third-party browsers are supported: Google Chrome

Firefox

Firefox Focus

Microsoft Edge

Brave

Opera Cloudflare One will continue to use a Safari window for initial authentication per-security best practices.