Device IPs
Feature availability
|WARP modes
|Zero Trust plans ↗
|All plans
|System
|Availability
|Minimum WARP version
|Windows
|✅
|2025.10.186.0
|macOS
|✅
|2025.10.186.0
|Linux
|✅
|2025.10.186.0
|iOS
|❌
|Android
|❌
|ChromeOS
|❌
A device IP identifies and routes traffic to a specific WARP device in your Zero Trust organization. When a user registers the WARP client, Cloudflare assigns a virtual IPv4 and IPv6 address to the device registration. The WARP client uses these IP addresses to create a virtual network interface on the device, which allows your private network to reach the device via WARP-to-WARP, WARP Connector, or Magic WAN on-ramps.
You can verify device IPs and, if needed, reconfigure address pools to avoid overlapping IPs with existing internal resources.
By default, Cloudflare assigns device IPs from the following address space:
- Default IPv4:
100.96.0.0/12
- Default IPv6:
2606:4700:0cf1:1000::/64
If your organization already uses the default IPv4 range for internal networking, or if you require more granular IP assignments for firewall policy management, you can configure custom WARP IPv4 subnets. You can assign different IPv4 subnets to devices based on the user's identity.
The default IPv6 range is owned by Cloudflare and therefore should not conflict with services on your private network. The WARP IPv6 range is not configurable.
Create a custom IP subnet when the default IPv4 range conflicts with services on your private network.
To define a custom IPv4 subnet for device IPs:
-
In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Team & Resources > Devices > Device profiles.
-
Under WARP IP subnets, select Add new IP subnet.
-
Enter any name for the subnet.
-
In CIDR, enter a valid IPv4 CIDR block from the supported private ranges:
10.0.0.0/8
172.16.0.0/12
192.168.0.0/16
100.64.0.0/10
The configured CIDR block must be at least size
/24.
-
-
Select Add subnet to save.
Next, assign this subnet to a group of devices.
Assign custom IP subnets to ensure devices are provisioned within a predictable address space based on specific user identity criteria.
- Assign a unique IP address to each device is enabled in your device profiles.
To assign IP subnets to your devices:
- In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Team & Resources > Devices > Device profiles.
- Under Device IP assignment, select Add new IP assignment.
- Enter a name for this group of devices (for example,
IT department).
- Create rules to define the users or devices that will receive these IPs. Learn more about the available Selectors, Operators, and Values.
- Choose an existing IPv4 subnet from the dropdown menu, or create a new subnet.
- Select Assign IP address.
- (Optional) In the Device IP assignment table, change the order of precedence of IP assignments.
Devices that match your rules are assigned a random IP from this address space upon registration. Only newly registered devices will receive a new IP; existing devices will not see any impact to connectivity. To assign a new IP to an existing device, you must delete its registration and then re-enroll the device in your Zero Trust organization.
Organizations are currently limited to 30 custom device IP assignments per account.
You can configure IP assignments to match against the following selectors or criteria. Identity-based selectors are only available if the user enrolled the device by logging in to an identity provider (IdP).
Apply a device profile based on the user's email.
|UI name
|API example value
|User email
identity.email == "user-name@company.com"
Apply a device profile based on an IdP group email address of which the user is configured as a member in the IdP.
|UI name
|API example
|User group emails
identity.groups.email == "contractors@company.com"
Apply a device profile based on an IdP group ID of which the user is configured as a member in the IdP.
|UI name
|API example
|User group IDs
identity.groups.id == "12jf495bhjd7893ml09o"
Apply a device profile based on an IdP group name of which the user is configured as a member in the IdP.
|UI name
|API example
|User group names
identity.groups.name == "\"finance\""
|UI name
|API example
|User Name
identity.name == "user-name"
Apply a device profile based on an attribute name and value from a SAML IdP.
|UI name
|API example
|SAML Attributes
identity.saml_attributes == "\"group=finance\""
Comparison operators determine how device profiles match a selector.
|Operator
|Meaning
|in
|matches at least one of the defined values
|not in
|does not match any of the defined values
|is
|equals the defined value
|matches
|regular expression (regex) evaluates to true
In the Value field, you can input a single value when using an equality comparison operator (such as is) or multiple values when using a containment comparison operator (such as in). Additionally, you can use regular expressions (or regex) to specify a range of values for supported selectors.
Regular expressions are evaluated using Rust. The Rust implementation is slightly different than regex libraries used elsewhere. For more information, refer to our guide for Wildcards. To evaluate if your regex matches, you can use Rustexp ↗.
If you want to match multiple values, you can use the pipe symbol (
|) as an OR operator. You do not need to use an escape character (
\) before the pipe symbol. For example, the following expression evaluates to true when the user's email domain matches either
@acme.com or
@widgets.com:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|User email
|matches
@acme.com|@widgets.com
In addition to regular expressions, you can use logical operators to match multiple values.
To evaluate multiple conditions in an expression, select a logical operator:
|Operator
|Meaning
|And
|match all of the conditions in the expression
|Or
|match any of the conditions in the expression
WARP checks the IP assignments from top to bottom as they appear in the Cloudflare One dashboard (lowest precedence number is checked first). WARP follows the first match principle — once a device matches an IP assignment, WARP stops evaluating and no subsequent IP assignments can override the decision. You can rearrange the IP assignments in the Cloudflare One dashboard according to your desired order of precedence.
To check the virtual IP addresses assigned to a specific device registration:
- In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Team & Resources > Devices.
- Select your device > View details.
- Scroll down to Users. You will see the registrations associated with this device along with their assigned IPv4 and IPv6 addresses.
To check the device IP used by WARP's virtual network interface:
On Windows, run
ipconfig. When WARP is turned on, you will see an adapter called
CloudflareWARP with your WARP device IP.
On macOS, run
ifconfig. When WARP is turned on, you will see a
utun interface with your WARP device IP.
On Linux, run
ifconfig or
ip addr. When WARP is turned on, you will see a
utun interface with your WARP device IP.
In the example above, the device IPv4 address is
172.16.0.2.
Monitor the consumption of your IPv4 subnets to ensure you have enough addresses for new device registrations. Devices will be unable to register if they match a subnet with no available IPs.
Use the Cloudflare One dashboard to view a high-level overview of assigned and available IPs:
- In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Team & Resources > Devices > Device profiles.
- Locate the WARP IP subnets table.
- The IPs assigned column displays the total number of IPs currently assigned to active device registrations versus the total capacity of the CIDR block.
If your subnet is approaching capacity, you can expand your subnet to increase the number of available IPs. Alternatively, you can free up IPs by deleting existing device registrations, particularly revoked registrations that may be consuming IP space despite the device no longer being in use.
To get a list of all device registrations in a subnet (including revoked registrations), use the Cloudflare API. For example, the following script fetches all device registrations and their device IPs, and outputs all registrations within the specified CIDR block.
Example script to filter registrations by IP
-
Create a new file called
filter-device-ips.pythat contains the following code:
-
In the script configuration section, input your Cloudflare API credentials and your IP subnet range.
-
Open a terminal and navigate to the script directory. To run the script, type:
Cloudflare does not support editing an existing IPv4 subnet definition. To assign a different IPv4 subnet to your devices:
- In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Team & Resources > Devices > Device profiles.
- Under Device IP assignment, find the device group associated with the old subnet and select Edit.
- Select Create new IP subnet range to define a new subnet.
- Select Save.
The new subnet will appear in the WARP IP subnets table. You can now delete the old subnet. Devices will only get an IP from the new subnet when they re-register; existing registrations will retain their current IP.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-