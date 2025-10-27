WAN Tunnels customers have automatic access to Magic Firewall. Magic Firewall is Cloudflare's firewall-as-a-service solution that allows you to protect your infrastructure. Magic Firewall supports layers three and four of the OSI model ↗, and enables you to allow or block traffic on a variety of packet characteristics.

Refer to Magic Firewall for more information about this product.

As a WAN Tunnels customer, you can also use Cloudflare Gateway to set up policies to inspect network and HTTP traffic to the Internet or your private network infrastructure. Refer to Connect to Cloudflare Gateway with Magic WAN to learn how to filter WAN Tunnels traffic with Gateway policies.