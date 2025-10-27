GRE and IPsec tunnels
WAN Tunnels uses Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) and IPsec tunnels to transmit packets from Cloudflare's global network to your origin network. Cloudflare sets up tunnel endpoints on global network servers inside your network namespace, and you set up tunnel endpoints on routers at your data center.
To accommodate additional header data introduced by encapsulation, the maximum segment size (MSS) must be adjusted so that packets comply with the standard Internet routable maximum transmission unit (MTU), which is 1500 bytes.
For instructions, refer to Set Maximum segment size.
This diagram illustrates the flow of traffic with WAN Tunnels.
sequenceDiagram accTitle: Tunnels and encapsulation accDescr: This diagram shows the flow of traffic with WAN Tunnels. participant A as Client machine participant B as Cloudflare WAN Tunnels participant C as Origin router A->>B: Payload <br> Protocol <br> IP header Note left of A: Ingress <br> traffic B->>C: Payload <br> Protocol <br> IP header <br> GRE <br> IP header C->>A: IP header <br> Protocol <br> Payload Note right of C: Egress <br> traffic
WAN Tunnels uses anycast IP addresses for Cloudflare's tunnel endpoints. In the anycast model, any server in any data center can receive traffic and must be capable of encapsulating and decapsulating packets for any tunnel.
This works with GRE tunnels because the GRE protocol is stateless. Each packet is processed independently and does not require any negotiation or coordination between tunnel endpoints. Tunnel endpoints are technically bound to IP addresses but do not need to be bound to specific devices. Any device that can strip off the outer headers and then route the inner packet can handle any GRE packet sent over the tunnel.
For IPsec tunnels, the customer's router negotiates the creation of an IPsec tunnel with Cloudflare using the Internet Key Exchange (IKE) protocol. Next, the Cloudflare server that handled that negotiation will propagate the details of that newly created IPsec tunnel (traffic selectors, keys, etc.) across Cloudflare's data centers. The result is that any Cloudflare server can then handle traffic for that IPsec tunnel, even though only one Cloudflare server actually negotiated the setup of that tunnel.
Cloudflare's anycast architecture provides a conduit to your tunnel for every server in every data center on Cloudflare's global network as shown in the image below.
flowchart LR accTitle: Anycast tunnel accDescr: Multiple servers in data center preparing packets to send through anycast tunnel. a(User) subgraph 1 direction LR b(Cloudflare global <br> network server) c(Cloudflare global <br> network server) d(Cloudflare global <br> network server) e(Cloudflare global <br> network server) f(Cloudflare global <br> network server) g(Cloudflare global <br> network server) h(Cloudflare global <br> network server) end subgraph 2 i("Acme router <br> 198.51.100.1") j("FTP server <br> (203.0.113.100)") end subgraph 3 x("Acme router <br> 198.51.100.1") z("FTP server <br> (203.0.113.100)") end a --> 1== Cloudflare anycast GRE <br> single endpoint ==>i --> j 1== Cloudflare anycast IPsec <br> single endpoint ==>x --> z
IPsec ↗ is a group of protocols that are used together to set up encrypted connections between devices. It helps keep data sent over public networks secure. IPsec is often used to set up VPNs, and it works by encrypting IP packets, along with authenticating the source where the packets come from.
For information on how to set up an IPsec tunnel, refer to Configure tunnel endpoints. To learn more about the configuration parameters WAN Tunnels uses to create an IPsec tunnel, keep reading.
WAN Tunnels uses the following stages to establish an IPsec tunnel:
- Initial Exchange (
IKE_SA_INIT): IKE peers negotiate parameters for the IKE Security Association (SA) and establish a shared secret used for key derivation. After this exchange, the peers have a secure communication channel but they have not yet authenticated each other. If supported, the peers will also perform NAT detection in this exchange.
- Auth Exchange (
IKE_AUTH): Using the secure tunnel established in the initial exchange, IKE peers mutually authenticate each other. After authentication, the IKE security association (SA) is established. Next, the peers negotiate and establish an IPsec tunnel, known as a Child SA.
In summary, an IKE SA is created that uses certain cryptographic transforms. That IKE SA is then used to create a Child SA which itself uses certain cryptographic transforms. The configuration section below details which of these transforms for IKE SAs and Child SAs are currently supported by WAN Tunnels.
Below is a list of the configuration parameters supported by WAN Tunnels. Choose which ones to use based on what your appliance supports.
IKE SA (also known as Phase 1)
IKE SA is sometimes referred to as Phase 1 as per IKEv1 language.
-
Encryption
- AES-GCM-16 with 128-bit or 256-bit key length
- AES-CBC with 256-bit key length
-
Integrity (sometimes referred to as Authentication)
- SHA2-256
-
Diffie-Hellman group: Below is a list of all Diffie-Hellman (DH) groups supported by Cloudflare.
-
DH group 20 (384-bit random ECP group)
-
DH group 14 (2048-bit MODP group)
-
DH group 5 (1536-bit MODP group)
-
-
Pseudorandom function (PRF)
Not to be confused with Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS). PRF is often not a configurable setting.
- SHA2-256
- SHA2-384
- SHA2-512
Child SA (also known as Phase 2 or IPsec SA)
The Child SA. Sometimes referred to as Phase 2 as per IKEv1 language.
-
Encryption:
- AES-GCM-16 with 128-bit or 256-bit key length
- AES-CBC with 128-bit or 256-bit key length
-
Integrity (sometimes referred to as Authentication.)
- SHA2-256
- SHA-1
-
Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS) group
Sometimes referred to as Phase 2 Diffie-Hellman Group. Not to be confused with PRF. Below is a list of all Diffie-Hellman (DH) groups supported by Cloudflare.
-
DH group 20 (384-bit random ECP group)
-
DH group 14 (2048-bit MODP group)
-
DH group 5 (1536-bit MODP group)
-
Required configuration parameters
- The IKE version must be IKEv2.
- The IKE authentication method must be Pre-Shared Key (PSK).
- If your router is behind NAT and requires NAT traversal (NAT-T), then your router must initiate IKE communication on port
4500. Most devices support configuring NAT-T to begin on port
4500(exceptions include at least some versions of the Cisco ASA). NAT-T is not supported for IKE sessions which begin on port
500and then switch to port
4500.
- (Uncommon) Extended Sequence Numbers (ESN) must be disabled.
- If your tunnels need replay protection, enable Dead Peer Detection (DPD) in your router and select the option that restarts your IKE session when a DPD timeout occurs. This "restart" option ensures that the connection can recover in the event that a Cloudflare server goes offline. If your router does not expose this setting, check the router documentation for its dead peer detection behavior.
Optional configuration parameters
- Disable anti-replay protection.
NULLencryption for IPsec: This option should not be used unless necessary as it reduces security because IPsec traffic is not encrypted. You must explicitly opt in to use this option.
WAN Tunnels supports the following IKE ID types for IPsec:
RFC name
ID_RFC822_ADDR
ID_RFC822_ADDR
- Format:
ipsec@<TUNNEL_ID>.<ACCOUNT_ID>.ipsec.cloudflare.com
- Example:
ipsec@f5407d8db1a542b196c59f6d04ba8bd1.123456789.ipsec.cloudflare.com
RFC name
ID_FQDN
ID_FQDN
- Format:
<TUNNEL_ID>.<ACCOUNT_ID>.ipsec.cloudflare.com
- Example:
f5407d8db1a542b196c59f6d04ba8bd1.123456789.ipsec.cloudflare.com
RFC name
ID_KEY_ID
ID_KEY_ID
- Format:
<ACCOUNT_ID>_<TUNNEL_ID>
- Example:
123456789_f5407d8db1a542b196c59f6d04ba8bd1
Additionally, the IKE ID type of
ID_IPV4_ADDR is supported if the following two conditions are met:
- The IPsec tunnel's
customer_endpointvalue is set.
- The combination of
cloudflare_endpointand
customer_endpointis unique among the customer's IPsec tunnels.
Although Cloudflare supports both route-based and policy-based VPNs, route-based VPNs are preferred.
If route-based VPNs are not an option and you must use policy-based VPNs, be aware of the following limitations:
- Cloudflare only supports a single set of traffic selectors per Child SA.
- Reply-style health checks must be covered by a policy — that is, they must match traffic selectors — otherwise, they will be dropped, just like any other traffic from an IPsec tunnel that does not match a policy.
- A single IPsec tunnel can only contain around 100 Child SAs. Therefore, there is effectively a limit on the number of different policies per tunnel.
