Configure with Appliance

Cloudflare One Appliance is a lightweight appliance you can install in corporate network locations to automatically connect, steer , and shape any IP traffic through secure IPsec tunnels. Cloudflare One Appliance is the easiest way to onboard your network locations to Cloudflare One. It is managed remotely through the Cloudflare dashboard, so you do not require an onsite IT team.

You can purchase Cloudflare One Appliance software pre-installed on a Cloudflare-certified device, or download and deploy Cloudflare One Virtual Appliance in your own infrastructure.

Either option ensures the best possible connectivity to the closest Cloudflare network location, where Cloudflare will apply security controls and send traffic on an optimized route to its destination.

Cloudflare One Appliance has the same type of support process as other Cloudflare Enterprise products. Contact your team account manager to learn more.

Review this section to learn how to configure and deploy Cloudflare One Appliance.