This tutorial shows you how to use WAN Tunnels with the following versions of the SonicWall appliances:

Hardware tested : SonicWall NSv 470 SonicWal 3700

: Software versions tested : SonicOS 7.0.1

:

You can connect your SonicWall appliance through IPsec tunnels to WAN Tunnels. Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) is not supported on SonicWall.

Topology

The following instructions show how to setup an IPsec connection on your SonicWall device. We will use the IP ranges from the above topology example to create the connections needed. Settings not explicitly mentioned can be left with their default values.

1. Create an IPsec tunnel on your Cloudflare account

Start by creating your IPsec tunnels on Cloudflare. Name and describe the tunnels as needed, and add the following settings: Interface address : Enter the internal tunnel IP on the Cloudflare side of the IPsec tunnel. In this example, it is 10.200.1.0/31 .

: Enter the internal tunnel IP on the Cloudflare side of the IPsec tunnel. In this example, it is . Customer endpoint : Enter the WAN IP address of your SonicWall device. In our example, this is 198.51.100.2 .

: Enter the WAN IP address of your SonicWall device. In our example, this is . Cloudflare endpoint : Enter the IP address provided by Cloudflare. In our example, this is 1.2.3.4 .

: Enter the IP address provided by Cloudflare. In our example, this is . Pre-shared key: Select Use my own pre-shared key and paste a secure key of your own. Select Add tunnels when you are finished. After you create your tunnel, Cloudflare dashboard will load a list of tunnels set up for your account. Select the arrow to expand the tunnels you have just created, and check the following settings: Customer endpoint : Refers to the SonicWall WAN IP that the VPN policy is bound to (in red).

: Refers to the SonicWall WAN IP that the VPN policy is bound to (in red). Cloudflare endpoint : Refers to the anycast IP provided by Cloudflare (in blue).

: Refers to the anycast IP provided by Cloudflare (in blue). FQDN ID: The ID used in the VPN policy for the SonicWall's Local IKE ID. Copy this ID and save it. You will need it when configuring the tunnel on your SonicWall (in green).

Note The interface address on the Cloudflare side of the tunnel is 10.200.1.0/31 . You will need to use 10.200.1.1/31 on the SonicWall side of the tunnel.

2. Create static routes on Cloudflare dashboard

Static routes are required for any networks that will be reached via the IPsec tunnel. In our example, there are two networks: 172.31.3.0/24 and the tunnel network 10.200.1.0/31 .

Create your static routes. Name and describe them as needed, and add the following settings: First tunnel : Following our example, add 10.200.1.0/31 as the Prefix and 10.200.1.1 for the Tunnel/Next hop .

: Following our example, add as the and for the . Second tunnel: Following our example, add 172.31.3.0/24 as the Prefix and 10.200.1.1 for the Tunnel/Next hop. Select Add routes when you are finished.

3. Add a VPN configuration in SonicWall

Go to Network > IPsec VPN > Rules and Settings. Select Add. In General > Security Policy group, add the following settings: Authentication Method : IKE Using Preshared Secret.

: IKE Using Preshared Secret. IPsec Primary Gateway Name or Address: Enter Cloudflare's anycast IP address for the primary gateway (in blue). In the IKE Authentication group, add the following settings: Shared secret : Paste the pre-shared key you use to create the IPsec tunnel in step 1 (in purple).

: Paste the pre-shared key you use to create the IPsec tunnel in step 1 (in purple). Local IKE ID : Select Domain name from the dropdown menu, and paste here the FQDN ID you saved from step 1, after creating the IPsec tunnel (in green).

: Select Domain name from the dropdown menu, and paste here the you saved from step 1, after creating the IPsec tunnel (in green). Peer IKE IDE: Select IPv4 Address from the dropdown menu, and enter the Cloudflare anycast IP address (in blue).

Select Proposals. VPN Policy is somewhat flexible. Adjust these settings to match your organization's preferred security policy. As an example, you can use the settings in the examples below. In the IKE (Phase 1) Proposal group, select the following settings: Exchange : IKEv2 Mode

: IKEv2 Mode DH Group : Group 20

: Group 20 Encryption : AES-256

: AES-256 Authentication : SHA256

: SHA256 Life Time (seconds): 86400 In the IPsec (Phase 2) Proposal group, add the following settings: Protocol : ESP

: ESP Encryption : AESGCM16-256

: AESGCM16-256 Authentication : None

: None Enable Perfect Forward Secrecy : Enabled

: Enabled DH Group : Group 20

: Group 20 Life Time (seconds): 28800 Select Advanced. Enable Disable IPsec Anti-Replay. In VPN Policy bound to select your WAN interface from the dropdown menu, to bind it to your VPN. Select Save.

4. Add a VPN tunnel interface

SonicOS requires a VPN tunnel interface to route traffic via WAN Tunnels. When creating the interface, use the prefix 10.200.1.1/31 . This matches with the Cloudflare side for this tunnel, which is 10.200.1.0 .

Note You will need to use a different IP pair for each tunnel/site.

Go to Network > System > Interfaces. Select Add interface > VPN Tunnel Interface. For IP Address, use 10.200.1.1 . Enable Ping. This is required so the interface can be pinged for debugging and WAN Tunnels health checks.

Select Advanced. Enable the Enable Asymmetric Route Support option. This is required for the WAN Tunnels tunnel health check.

Select OK.

5. Add address object(s)

Address objects are necessary for route policies. In our example, we have one other site that will be reached via WAN Tunnels. First, you need to create address objects for each network. Then, you need to create an address group that contains all the remote networks. This address group will be used in the next step to create the correct route policies.

To add an address object:

Select Object > Match Objects > Addresses. Select Address Objects > Add. Enter the information for your address object - refer to the topology image for the examples this tutorial is using. Since the addresses are in the VPN zone, set the Zone Assignment for the object to VPN. Select Save. The window will stay on to facilitate multiple entries. Select X to close it.

Select Address Groups > Add to add a new address group. Enter a Name for your address group. Select the individual network objects you have created on the left menu, and add them to the group by selecting the right-facing arrow in the middle column. Select Save.

6. Set up routing

Add a route using the address object or group just created as the destination.

Select Policy > Rules and Policies > Routing Rules. Select Add to add your route policy. The Next Hop should be the VPN tunnel interface that was previously created in the interface panel.

7. Add access rule for health checks

An additional access rule is required for WAN Tunnels health checks to work properly. This will enable the WAN IP to receive ICMP pings via the tunnel, and return them over the WAN.

Select Policy > Rules and Policies. Select Access Rules > Add. Enter a descriptive name for your policy. In Source / Destination > Destination > Port/Services, select ICMP from the dropdown. Select Optional Settings. In Others, enable Allow Management traffic.

8. Setup health checks

You have to configure WAN Tunnels health checks correctly. Here is an example of how to set up health checks:

Terminal window curl --request PUT \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ account_id}/magic/ipsec_tunnels/ {tunnel_id} \ --header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ --header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "health_check": { "direction": "bidirectional", "enabled": true, "type": "request", "rate": "low" } }'

Health checks might take some time to stabilize after the configuration is changed.

9. Verify tunnel status on Cloudflare dashboard

The Cloudflare dashboard monitors the health of all anycast tunnels on your account that route traffic from Cloudflare to your origin network. Refer to Check tunnel health in the dashboard for more information.