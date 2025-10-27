This tutorial includes the steps required to configure IPsec tunnels to connect a pfSense firewall to Cloudflare WAN Tunnels.

Software tested

Manufacturer Firmware revision pfSense 24.03

Prerequisites

For this tutorial, you will need to know the following information:

Your Anycast IP addresses (given to you by Cloudflare)

External IP addresses

Internal IP address ranges

Inside tunnel /31 ranges

Example scenario

The following IP addresses are used throughout this tutorial. Any legally routable IP addresses have been replaced with IPv4 Address Blocks Reserved for Documentation (RFC 5737 ↗) addresses within the 203.0.113.0/24 subnet.

Tunnel name PF_TUNNEL_01 PF_TUNNEL_02 Interface address 10.252.2.26/31 10.252.2.28/31 Customer endpoint 203.0.113.254 203.0.113.254 Cloudflare endpoint <YOUR_ANYCAST_IP_ADDRESS_1> <YOUR_ANYCAST_IP_ADDRESS_2> Pfsense IPsec Phase 2 Local IP 10.252.2.27 10.252.2.29 Pfsense IPsec Phase 2 Remote IP 10.252.2.26 10.252.2.28 WAN Tunnels static routes - Prefix 10.1.100.0/24 10.1.100.0/24 WAN Tunnels static routes - Next hop PF_TUNNEL_01 PF_TUNNEL_02

1. Configure WAN Tunnels IPsec tunnels

Use the Cloudflare dashboard or API to configure two IPsec tunnels. The settings mentioned below are used for the IPsec tunnels referenced throughout the remainder of this guide.

Add IPsec tunnels

Follow the Add tunnels instructions to create the required IPsec tunnels with the following options: Tunnel name : PF_TUNNEL_01

: Interface address : 10.252.2.26/31

: Customer endpoint : 203.0.113.254

: Cloudflare endpoint : Enter the Anycast IP address provided by Cloudflare.

: Enter the Anycast IP address provided by Cloudflare. Health check rate : Medium

: Medium Health check type : Request

: Request Health check direction : Bidirectional

: Bidirectional Turn on replay protection: Enable Select Add pre-shared key later > Add tunnels. Repeat the process to create a second IPsec tunnel with the following options: Tunnel name : PF_TUNNEL_02

: Interface address : 10.252.2.28/31

: Customer endpoint : 203.0.113.254

: Cloudflare endpoint : Enter the Anycast IP address provided by Cloudflare.

: Enter the Anycast IP address provided by Cloudflare. Health check rate : Medium

: Medium Health check type : Request

: Request Health check direction : Bidirectional

: Bidirectional Turn on replay protection: Enable Select Add pre-shared key later > Add tunnels.

Note If site-to-site traffic is a requirement for your use case, you need to enable replay protection. Refer to Add tunnels > IPsec tunnel to learn how to enable this feature.

Generate pre-shared keys

When you create IPsec tunnels with the option Add pre-shared key later, the Cloudflare dashboard will show you a warning indicator.

Select Edit to edit the properties of each IPsec tunnel you have created. Select Generate a new pre-shared key > Update and generate pre-shared key. Copy the pre-shared key value for each of your IPsec tunnels, and save these values somewhere safe. Then, select Done.

Note Take note of your pre-shared keys, and keep them in a safe place to use later in pfSense.

IPsec identifier - User ID

After creating your IPsec tunnels, the Cloudflare dashboard will list them under Tunnels. To retrieve your IPsec tunnel's user ID:

Go to WAN Tunnels > Configuration. Select Tunnels. Select the IPsec tunnel. Scroll to User ID and copy the string. For example, ipsec@long_string_of_letters_and_numbers .

The User ID will be required when configuring IKE Phase 1 on the pfSense firewall.

2. Create WAN Tunnels static routes

Create a static route for each of the two IPsec tunnels configured in the previous section, with the following settings (settings not mentioned here can be left with their default values):

Tunnel 01

Description : PF_TUNNEL_01

: Prefix : 10.1.100.0/24

: Tunnel/Next hop: PF_TUNNEL_01

Tunnel 02

Description : PF_TUNNEL_02

: Prefix : 10.1.100.0/24

: Tunnel/Next hop: PF_TUNNEL_02

3. Configure the pfSense firewall

Install pfSense and boot up. Then, assign and set LAN and WAN interfaces, as well as IP addresses. For example:

LAN : 203.0.113.254

: WAN: <YOUR_WAN_ADDRESS>

Configure IPsec Phase 1

Add a new IPsec tunnel Phase 1 entry ↗, with the following settings:

General Information Description : CF1_IPsec_P1

IKE Endpoint Configuration Key exchange version : IKE_v2 Internet Protocol : IPv4 Interface : WAN Remote gateway : Enter your Cloudflare Anycast IP address.

Phase 1 Proposal (Authentication) Authentication method : Mutual PSK My identifier : User Fully qualified domain name > ipsec@long_string_of_letters_and_numbers

(You can get this identifier from your Cloudflare IPsec tunnel configuration > User ID ) Peer identifier : Peer IP Address (your Cloudflare Anycast IP) Pre-Shared Key : Enter the PSK you have on your Cloudflare IPsec tunnel.

Phase 1 proposal (Encryption algorithm) Encryption algorithm : AES 256 bits Key length : 256 bits Hash algorithm : SHA256 DH key group : 20 Lifetime : 86400



Configure IPsec Phase 2

Add a new IPsec tunnel Phase 2 entry ↗, with the following settings. You need to create an entry for tunnel 1 and 2, making the appropriate changes for the IP addresses for local and remote network:

General Information Description : CF1_IPsec_P2 Mode : Routed (VTI)

Networks Local Network : Address > Upper IP address in the /31 assigned in Cloudflare tunnel. For example, 10.252.2.27 for tunnel 1 and 10.252.2.29 for tunnel 2. Remote Network : Address > Lower IP address in the /31 for Cloudflare side. For example, 10.252.2.26 for tunnel 1, and 10.252.2.28 for tunnel 2.

Phase 2 Proposal (SA/Key Exchange) Protocol : ESP Encryption algorithm : AES 256 bits Hash algorithm : SHA256 DH key group : 20 Lifetime : 28800



When you are finished, apply your changes. If you go to Status > IPsec, you should be able to check that both Phase 1 and Phase 2 are connected.

Interface assignments

In Interfaces > Assignments > Add, create a new interface to assign to the first IPsec tunnel, with the following settings:

General configuration Description : CF1_IPsec_1 MSS : 1446

Interface Assignments WAN : Add your WAN interface. For example, vnet1 . LAN : Add your LAN interface. For example, vnet0 . Add your CF_IPsec_1 that you have created above for Phase 1.



Select Save when you are finished.

Gateway

In System > Routing > Gateways there should already be a gateway. For this example, it is named CF1_IPSEC_1_VTIV4 .

Firewall Rules IPsec

In Firewall Rules > IPsec interface, allow any type of traffic.

Navigate to Status > Gateways. CF1_IPSEC_1_VTIV4 should now be online.

Firewall Rules LAN