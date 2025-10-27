This tutorial provides information and examples of how to configure IPsec between Cloudflare WAN Tunnels and an Oracle Cloud Site-to-site VPN.

Prerequisites

You need a pre-shared key to establish the IPsec tunnel. You can use the following code to create a random key:

JavaScript const a = new Uint8Array ( 48 ) ; crypto . getRandomValues ( a ) ; let base64String = btoa ( String . fromCharCode . apply (null , a )) ; base64String = base64String . replace ( / \+ / g , '' ) . replace ( / \/ / g , '' ) . replace ( / = / g , '' ) ; console . log ( base64String . substring ( 0 , 32 )) ;

Warning The code above is an example of how you might generate a random key. However, make sure you generate a key that is strong enough to comply with your security needs.

Oracle Cloud

1. Create Oracle Cloud customer-premises equipment

Go to Networking > Customer connectivity, and select Customer-premises equipment. Select Create CPE. Select the following settings (you can leave settings not mentioned here with their default values): Name : Enter a name.

: Enter a name. IP Address : Enter your Cloudflare anycast IP address.

: Enter your Cloudflare anycast IP address. CPE vendor information: Select Other. Select Create CPE.

2. Create Oracle Cloud dynamic routing gateways

Go to Networking > Customer connectivity, and select Dynamic routing gateways. Select Create Dynamic routing gateways. Select the following settings (you can leave settings not mentioned here with their default values): Name: Enter a name. Select Create Dynamic routing gateways.

3. Create an IPsec connection

Go to Networking > Customer connectivity, and select Site-to-Site VPN. Select Create IPsec connection. Select the following settings (you can leave settings not mentioned here with their default values): Name : Enter a name.

: Enter a name. Customer-premises equipment : Select the CPE you have created in step 1.

: Select the CPE you have created in step 1. Dynamic routing gateways : Select the DRG you have created in step 2.

: Select the DRG you have created in step 2. Routes to your on-premises network : Enter a CIDR range you want to route to WAN Tunnels.

: Enter a CIDR range you want to route to WAN Tunnels. Tunnel 1 Name : Enter a name. Select Provide custom shared secret . Enter the pre-shared key you created in the Prerequisites section. IKE version : IKEv2 Routing type : Static routing IPv4 inside tunnel interface - CPE : Enter the internal tunnel IP on the Cloudflare side of the IPsec tunnel. In this example, it is 10.200.1.0/31 . IPv4 inside tunnel interface - Oracle : Enter the internal tunnel IP on the Oracle side of the IPsec tunnel. In this example, it is 10.200.1.1/31 . This matches with the Cloudflare side for this tunnel. Select Show advanced options Select Phase one (ISAKMP) configuration Select Set custom configurations Custom encryption algorithm : AES_256_CBC Custom authentication algorithm : SHA2_256 Custom Diffie-Hellman group : GROUP20 IKE session key lifetime in seconds : 86400 Select Phase two (IPsec) configuration Select Set custom configurations Custom encryption algorithm : AES_256_CBC HMAC_SHA2_256_128 : HMAC_SHA2_256_128 IPsec session key lifetime in seconds : 28800 Perfect forward secrecy Diffie-Hellman group : GROUP20

Tunnel 2 Repeat the above steps for Tunnel 2. Select the right IP for IPv4 inside tunnel interface - CPE : 10.200.2.0/31 and IPv4 inside tunnel interface - Oracle : 10.200.2.1/31

Select Create IPsec connection

WAN Tunnels

After configuring the Oracle Site-to-site VPN connection and the tunnels as mentioned above, go to the Cloudflare dashboard and create the corresponding IPsec tunnel and static routes on the WAN Tunnels side.

IPsec tunnels

Refer to Add tunnels to learn how to add an IPsec tunnel. When creating your IPsec tunnel, make sure you define the following settings: Tunnel name : Enter a name.

: Enter a name. Interface address : Enter the internal tunnel IP on the Cloudflare side of the IPsec tunnel. In this example, it is 10.200.1.0/31 .

: Enter the internal tunnel IP on the Cloudflare side of the IPsec tunnel. In this example, it is . Customer endpoint : The Oracle VPN public IP address.

: The Oracle VPN public IP address. Cloudflare endpoint : Enter your Cloudflare anycast IP address.

: Enter your Cloudflare anycast IP address. Health check type : Request

: Health check direction : Unidirectional

: Health check target : Default

: Pre-shared key : Choose Use my own pre-shared key , and enter the pre-shared key you created in the Prerequisites section.

: Choose , and enter the pre-shared key you created in the Prerequisites section. Replay protection: Enabled. Select Add tunnels. Repeat the above steps for Tunnel 2. Chose the same Cloudflare anycast IP address and select the right IP for Interface address: 10.200.2.0/31

Static routes

The static route in WAN Tunnels should point to the appropriate virtual machine (VM) subnet you created inside your Oracle Virtual Cloud Network (VCN). For example, if your VM has a subnet of 192.168.192.0/26 , you should use it as the prefix for your static route.

To create a static route: