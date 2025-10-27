Fortinet
This tutorial provides information and examples of how to configure Cloudflare WAN Tunnels with IPsec tunnels in conjunction with Fortinet FortiGate firewalls.
The FortiGate configuration settings presented here support bidirectional health checks as required by Cloudflare WAN Tunnels. However, they do not factor in any other traffic flows outside of the tunnel health checks. The configuration may need to be adjusted based on your current FortiGate configuration.
The FortiGate configuration was tested on two different FortiGate firewalls:
- FortiGate Virtual Appliance version 7.0.8, running on VMware ESXi 6.5
- FortiGate FG80F, version 7.0.12
The first step to setting up WAN Tunnels is to add IPsec tunnels and Magic static routes to your Cloudflare account via the dashboard or API.
Before proceeding, ensure that you have the anycast IPs associated with your account. Check with your Cloudflare account team if you do not yet have them.
Cloudflare recommends customers configure two Magic IPsec tunnels per firewall/router - one to each of the two anycast IP addresses.
- Follow the Add tunnels instructions to create the required IPsec tunnels with the following options:
- Health check type: Change to Request.
- Replay Protection: Do not change from the default setting.
Add two Magic static routes to define the IP address space that exists behind the Magic IPsec tunnels - one to each of the two Magic IPsec tunnels defined in the previous section.
By default, the Magic static routes are defined with the priority set to
100. Cloudflare leverages Equal Cost Multipath Routing (ECMP) and will load balance the traffic equally across the two tunnels. If you prefer to use an Active/Passive model, you can leave the default value for the first route set to
100, and set the value for the second tunnel to
150 (higher value is a lower priority).
-
Follow the Configure static routes instructions to create a static route.
-
For the first route, ensure the following settings are defined:
- Prefix: Specify the RFC1918 ↗ subnet that exists behind the first Magic IPsec tunnel you have defined in the previous section.
- Tunnel/Next hop: Select your first tunnel (Tunnel 01 of 02).
-
For the second route, ensure the following settings are defined:
- Prefix: Specify the RFC1918 ↗ subnet that exists behind the second Magic IPsec tunnel defined in the previous section.
- Tunnel/Next hop: Select your second tunnel (Tunnel 02 of 02).
To ensure health checks work as expected, enable asymmetric routing for ICMP. This option is required. Otherwise, the tunnel health checks which are critical for proper WAN Tunnels functionality will not work as designed.
Note that enabling asymmetric routing will affect FortiGate behavior. To learn more, refer to How FortiGate behaves when asymmetric routing is enabled ↗.
If you have NAT traversal (NAT-T) on your network, you need to enable this feature and initiate IKE communications on port
4500.
To set the IKE port, add the following to your system settings:
To enable NAT-T, add
set nattraversal enable to the IPsec tunnels you are configuring.
Refer to Fortinet's documentation ↗ for more details.
For route-based IPsec configurations, you will need to disable anti-replay protection. The command below disables anti-replay protection globally, but you can also do this per firewall policy. Refer to Fortinet's documentation on anti-replay support per policy ↗ to learn more.
Magic IPsec tunnels leverage a route-based site-to-site VPN model. This model relies on the use of virtual tunnel interfaces and routing to define the traffic that flows across the IPsec tunnels.
Configure two IPsec tunnels using the
phase1-interface and
phase2-interface objects.
The following examples assume
wan1 is the external/egress interface of the FortiGate firewall.
MWAN_IPsec_Tun1 corresponds to Tunnel 01 of 02 added earlier in the Cloudflare section of the configuration.
MWAN_IPsec_Tun2 corresponds to Tunnel 02 of 02 added earlier in the Cloudflare section of the configuration.
Add two
phase2-interfaces - one for each of the two
phase1-interfaces as follows:
Configure the virtual tunnel interfaces that were automatically added when specifying the
set net-device enable within the
phase1-interface settings.
These are the only settings that should need to be added to the virtual tunnel interfaces:
ip: The local IP address (specify with a
/32netmask -
255.255.255.255).
remote-ip: The value associated with the interface address specified earlier in the Magic IPsec tunnels section (specify with a
/31netmask -
255.255.255.254).
alias: This value is optional.
The following examples assume
wan1 is the external/egress interface of the FortiGate firewall.
Once the virtual tunnel interfaces have been configured, you should be able to ping the IP address associated with the
remote-ip attribute.
Below you have examples of a successful result from pinging across both of the virtual tunnel interfaces configured in the previous section:
This sample configuration assumes there are three zones configured on the FortiGate firewall. These zone objects are used in the policies referenced later in this document:
Trust_Zone: Contains the LAN interface(s).
Untrust_Zone: Contains the WAN interface.
Cloudflare_Zone: Contains both IPsec Tunnel interfaces.
Create Address Objects to represent the Cloudflare IPv4 address space ↗ as well as objects for the bidirectional health check anycast IPs:
Create an Address Object that contains all of the Cloudflare IPv4 subnets as specified in the previous section. You can copy/paste the CLI commands below into an SSH terminal and the objects will get created automatically:
Add a firewall rule to permit the ICMP traffic associated with the reply style bidirectional health checks.
Policy-based routing rules are required to ensure the traffic associated with the bidirectional health checks received over a Magic IPsec tunnel is sent back across the same Magic IPsec tunnel.
Add two policy-based routing rules, one for each of the two Magic IPsec tunnels.
The Cloudflare dashboard monitors the health of all anycast tunnels on your account that route traffic from Cloudflare to your origin network. Refer to Check tunnel health in the dashboard for more information.
Packet captures allow you to determine whether or not the policy-based routing rules are working as expected.
The expected behavior should look like the examples below - traffic ingressing Tunnel 01 of 02 should egress the same tunnel.
Conversely, traffic ingressing Tunnel 02 of 02 should egress the same tunnel:
Flow debugging can be helpful when it comes to determining whether or not traffic is ingressing/egressing the firewall via the expected path. It takes steps much further than the sniffer packet captures in the previous section, but it creates a tremendous amount of logging and should only be enabled when absolutely necessary.
Additionally, customers will likely need to contact Fortinet technical support for assistance with interpreting the flow debug logs, as well as to obtain recommendations in terms of how to configure FortiGate to ensure flows are routed correctly based on the application's requirements.
The typical use of
CTR + C will not stop Flow Debugging.
You can disable Flow Debugging simply by typing the following at any point while the debug logs are scrolling by:
