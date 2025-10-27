 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Traceroutes

WAN Tunnels customers can run traceroutes to understand the hop by hop Internet path and latencies from Cloudflare's network to their own network.

To run a traceroute from a specific Cloudflare data center to your network:

  1. Log in to Cloudflare One > Insights.
  2. Go to Network visibility > WAN connector health.
  3. Select the tunnel you want to run the traceroute on.
  4. Select the three dots > Traceroute details.

You can access detailed data from the traceroute, including:

  • TTL Host
  • AS Number
  • Packets sent in the traceroute
  • Average, minimum, and maximum latency
  • Standard deviation of latency