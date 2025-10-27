WAN Tunnels customers can run traceroutes to understand the hop by hop Internet path and latencies from Cloudflare's network to their own network.

To run a traceroute from a specific Cloudflare data center to your network:

Log in to Cloudflare One > Insights. Go to Network visibility > WAN connector health. Select the tunnel you want to run the traceroute on. Select the three dots > Traceroute details.

You can access detailed data from the traceroute, including: