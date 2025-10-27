Traceroutes
WAN Tunnels customers can run traceroutes to understand the hop by hop Internet path and latencies from Cloudflare's network to their own network.
To run a traceroute from a specific Cloudflare data center to your network:
- Log in to Cloudflare One > Insights.
- Go to Network visibility > WAN connector health.
- Select the tunnel you want to run the traceroute on.
- Select the three dots > Traceroute details.
You can access detailed data from the traceroute, including:
- TTL Host
- AS Number
- Packets ↗ sent in the traceroute
- Average, minimum, and maximum latency
- Standard deviation of latency
