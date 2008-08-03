 Skip to content
Partner domain TLS

To add additional TLS (Transport Layer Security) requirements for emails coming from certain domains, you can enforce higher levels of SSL/TLS inspection. If TLS is required, mail without TLS from the specified domain will be dropped.

To set up a partner domain:

  1. Log in to Zero Trust and select Email security.
  2. Select Settings > Partner domain TLS > View.
  3. Select Add a domain.
  4. Enter a valid domain name. You can also exclude subdomains by selecting Add exclude.
  5. (Optional) Add an optional note to describe your rule(s).
  6. Select Save.

To edit a partner domain, select the three dots > Edit.

To delete a partner domain, select the three dots > Delete.