Partner domain TLS
To add additional TLS (Transport Layer Security) requirements for emails coming from certain domains, you can enforce higher levels of SSL/TLS inspection. If TLS is required, mail without TLS from the specified domain will be dropped.
To set up a partner domain:
- Log in to Zero Trust ↗ and select Email security.
- Select Settings > Partner domain TLS > View.
- Select Add a domain.
- Enter a valid domain name. You can also exclude subdomains by selecting Add exclude.
- (Optional) Add an optional note to describe your rule(s).
- Select Save.
To edit a partner domain, select the three dots > Edit.
To delete a partner domain, select the three dots > Delete.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-