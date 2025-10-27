WAN Tunnels customers can view their real-time and historical network data in Network Analytics. Customers can see their network data in a time series that shows WAN Tunnels traffic (in packets or bytes) over time, and can filter the time series data by different types of packet ↗ characteristics.

Data is aggregated over time intervals that vary based on your selected zoom level. For example, a daily view shows 24-hour averages, which can flatten out short-term traffic spikes. As a result, longer time intervals will display lower peak bandwidth values compared to more granular views like five-minute intervals.

Refer to Network Analytics documentation to learn more.

Network traffic data filters

WAN Tunnels customers have increased visibility into the various traffic flows across Cloudflare One products including:

Traffic ingressing to Cloudflare's network via WARP

Traffic egressing Cloudflare's network via WARP

Traffic egressing Cloudflare's network via Cloudflare Tunnel (cloudflared)

The complete list of filters includes:

A list of your top tunnels by traffic volume.

Traffic source and destination for type of traffic, on-ramps and off-ramps, IP addresses , and ports.

, and ports. Destination IP ranges and ASNs.

Protocols and packet sizes.

Samples of all GRE or IPsec tunnel traffic entering or leaving Cloudflare's network.

Mitigations applied (such as DDoS and Magic Firewall) to traffic entering Cloudflare.

Refer below to Access Magic Tunnel traffic analytics to learn how to access these filters.

Access Magic Tunnel traffic analytics

Go to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Select Analytics & Logs > Network Analytics. In the All Traffic tab, scroll to Top Insights to access network traffic filters. By default, the dashboard shows five items, but you can display up to 25 items at once. Select the drop-down menu to make your change. (Optional) Hover your mouse over one of the types of traffic. You can then choose to filter for that type of traffic, or exclude it from the results. You can also apply filters to adjust the scope of information displayed. Scroll to All traffic > Add filter. In the New filter popover, choose what type of data you want to display from the left dropdown menu, an operator from the middle dropdown menu, and an action from the right dropdown menu. For example: <DESTINATION_TUNNELS> | _equals_ | <NAME_OF_YOUR_TUNNEL> This lets you examine traffic from specific Source tunnels and/or Destination tunnels.

Feature notes

For Magic Transit customers, Non-tunnel traffic will often represent traffic from the public Internet or traffic via CNIs.

will often represent traffic from the public Internet or traffic via CNIs. For Magic WAN / WAN tunnels customers, Non-tunnel traffic refers to traffic outside of GRE or IPsec tunnels. This can include traffic from: WARP CNIs Traffic destined for the public Internet via Gateway Traffic destined for applications behind Cloudflare Tunnel

refers to traffic outside of GRE or IPsec tunnels. This can include traffic from: