Deploy
cloudflared in GCP
The purpose of this guide is to walk through some best practices for accessing private resources on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) by deploying Cloudflare's lightweight connector,
cloudflared.
Prerequisites
- Navigate to the Zero Trust Dashboard and create a Cloudflare Zero Trust account.
- Enroll an end-user device into your Cloudflare Zero Trust account.
Create your environment
To start, you will need to navigate to the Google Cloud Console and create a project. This project will contain all of your future Google Cloud resources, including the VM instances you will create in this process.
From the Cloud Console, navigate to Compute Engine.
Under Compute Engine, select VM Instances.
In the main window, select Create Instance.
Name your VM Instance. In this example, we will name it GCP-01.
Configure your VM Instance. The following settings are recommended to get started:
- Machine Family: General Purpose
- Series: E2
- Machine Type: e2-micro
- Boot Disk: Debian GNU/Linux 10
- Firewall: Allow HTTP/HTTPS traffic (if necessary)
- Networking, Disks, Security, Management, Sole-Tenancy: Management
Add a startup script for testing access. Here is an example:#!/bin/bashapt updateapt -y install apache2cat <<EOF > /var/www/html/index.html<html><body><h1>Hello Cloudflare!</h1><p>This page was created from a startup script for a Cloudflare demo.</p></body></html>EOF
Spin up your VM Instance by clicking Create.
Deploying
cloudflared
Now that you have your Virtual Machine up and running in GCP, you can login into your VM instance by selecting SSH in the Connect column of our VM Instance table.
Run
sudo suto gain full admin rights to the Virtual Machine.
Run
apt install wgetto install any relevant dependencies for our fresh Virtual Machine.
Next, install
cloudflaredon your Virtual Machine. In this example, we are running a Debian-based VM Instance, so you will first download the debian build of
cloudflared.wget <https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared/releases/latest/download/cloudflared-linux-amd64>mv ./cloudflared-linux-amd64 /usr/local/bin/cloudflaredchmod a+x /usr/local/bin/cloudflared
Run the following command to ensure you have the most updated
cloudflaredversion. The command should auto-run after pasting.cloudflared update
Run the following command to authenticate
cloudflaredwith your Cloudflare account. The command will launch a browser window where you will be prompted to log in with your Cloudflare account and pick any zone you have added to Cloudflare.$ cloudflared tunnel login
Create a tunnel.$ cloudflared tunnel create GCP-01`
Route your tunnel. In this example, we will expose the smallest range available. We can add more IP routes later if necessary.cloudflared tunnel route ip add 10.128.0.4/32 GCP-01
Make a directory for your configuration file.mkdir /etc/cloudflaredcd /etc/cloudflared
Build our configuration file. Before moving forward and entering vim, copy your Tunnel ID and credentials path to a notepad.vim config.yml
Hit
ito begin editing the file and copy-paste the following settings in it.tunnel: <Tunnel ID/name>credentials-file: /root/.cloudflared/<Tunnel ID>.jsonprotocol: quicwarp-routing:enabled: truelogfile: /var/log/cloudflared.log#cloudflared to the origin debugloglevel: debug#cloudflared to cloudflare debugtransport-loglevel: info
Hit
spaceand then type
:xto save and exit.
Run
cloudflaredas a service.
cloudflared service install
systemctl start cloudflared
systemctl status cloudflared
Next, visit the Zero Trust dashboard and ensure your new tunnel shows as active. Optionally, begin creating Zero Trust policies to secure your private resources.