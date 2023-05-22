Posture logs

Posture logs show the device posture check results reported by the WARP client.

To view device posture logs, log in to Zero Trust External link icon Open external link and go to Logs > Posture. Logs will only display if you have configured device posture checks for your Zero Trust organization.

Enterprise users can generate more detailed logs with Logpush.

​​ Explanation of the fields

​​ Device details

Field Description Name Name of the device. Serial number Serial number of the device. Manufacturer Manufacturer of the device. Model Model of the device.

​​ User details

Field Description Email Email used to register the device with Zero Trust. User ID UUID of the user who registered the device.

​​ Posture details