Posture logs
Posture logs show the device posture check results reported by the WARP client.
To view device posture logs, log in to Zero Trust and go to Logs > Posture. Logs will only display if you have configured device posture checks for your Zero Trust organization.
Enterprise users can generate more detailed logs with Logpush.
Explanation of the fields
Device details
|Field
|Description
|Name
|Name of the device.
|Serial number
|Serial number of the device.
|Manufacturer
|Manufacturer of the device.
|Model
|Model of the device.
User details
|Field
|Description
|Email used to register the device with Zero Trust.
|User ID
|UUID of the user who registered the device.
Posture details
|Field
|Description
|Name
|Name of the device posture check.
|Type
|Type of WARP client check or service provider check.
|Rule ID
|UUID of the device posture check.
|Conditions met
|Whether the device passed or failed the posture check criteria. Evaluates to
true if the Received values match the Expected values.
|Expected values
|Values required to pass the device posture check.
|Received values
|Posture check values detected by the WARP client.