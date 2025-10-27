WAN Tunnels customers can follow the troubleshooting steps listed below to gather information at the beginning of a troubleshooting process, then move to more detailed network data collection and analysis to identify the root cause of a problem.

Overview in WAN Tunnels Site Analytics

Analyze network traffic data over time in WAN Tunnels Network Analytics

Perform more detailed troubleshooting with: Traceroutes Packet captures



WAN Tunnels Site Analytics

WAN Tunnels Site Analytics provides an overview of the connectivity status and traffic analytics of all WAN Tunnels sites. This is a great place to start if you receive an alert, need to begin the WAN Tunnels troubleshooting process, or are performing routine monitoring.

WAN Tunnels Network Analytics

Network Analytics provides detailed analytics on WAN Tunnels traffic over time. Customers can filter data on specific traffic characteristics and view traffic analytics over time.

Traceroutes

Traceroutes provide a hop by hop breakdown of the Internet path network traffic follows as it traverses from Cloudflare's network to a customer's network.

Packet captures

Packet captures allow customers to analyze the raw packet data that a customer is sending and receiving from Cloudflare's network.

Query Analytics with GraphQL

GraphQL Analytics provides customers with a GraphQL API that they can query to receive raw JSON data of their WAN Tunnels traffic analytics. This data can be ingested into a SIEM or other tool and analyzed further.