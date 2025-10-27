Querying WAN Tunnels tunnel bandwidth analytics with GraphQL
In this example, you are going to use the GraphQL Analytics API to query WAN Tunnels ingress tunnel traffic over a specified time period.
The following API call will request WAN Tunnels ingress tunnel traffic over a one-hour period and output the requested fields. Be sure to replace
<CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_TAG> with your account ID,
<EMAIL>,
<API_KEY>1 (legacy) or
<API_TOKEN>2 (preferred method) with your API credentials, and adjust the
datetime_geq and
datetime_leq values as needed.
The following example queries for ingress traffic. To query for egress, change the value in the direction filter.
The returned values represent the total bandwidth in bits/second during the five minute interval for a particular tunnel. To use aggregations other than five minutes, make sure that you use the same window for both your metric and date time. For example, to see hourly groups, use
bitRateHour and
datetimeHour.
The result will be in JSON (as requested), so piping the output to
jq will make it easier to read, like in the following example:
-
Refer to Authenticate with a Cloudflare API key for more information. ↩
-
Refer to Configure an Analytics API token for more information on configuration and permissions. ↩
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-