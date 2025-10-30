The Magic Firewall dashboard now allows you to search custom rules using the rule name and/or ID.

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Analytics & Logs > Network Analytics. Select Magic Firewall. Add a filter for Rule ID.

Additionally, the rule ID URL link has been added to Network Analytics.

For more details about rules, refer to Add rules.

New UI improvements

The dashboard now displays the order number of custom rules, and improved drag and drop functionality. You can also preview rules on a side panel without leaving the current page.

Magic Firewall Analytics Rule Log Enhancement

Customers who create a rule in a disabled mode will see the rule as Log (rule disabled).