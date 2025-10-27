Troubleshoot with IPsec logs

WAN Tunnels customers can use IPsec logs to help them troubleshoot issues with their IPsec tunnels. This functionality is specifically aimed at the key-exchange portion of the IPsec handshake, where customers can run into issues. With IPsec logs, customers can set up a logpush job to forward their IPsec logs to their preferred storage service. Once they have the logs, they can investigate and find the root cause of their key exchange issues.

Set up an IPsec logpush job

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Logpush page. Go to Logpush Select Create a Logpush job. Select IPsec logs as your dataset.

Refer to the Logpush documentation for more information about features, including the available fields in the dataset.