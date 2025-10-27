Get started
WAN Tunnels allows you to achieve any-to-any connectivity across branch and retail sites and data centers, with Cloudflare connectivity cloud.
WAN Tunnels is an Enterprise-only product. Contact Cloudflare ↗ to acquire WAN Tunnels. If you plan on using Appliances to automatically onboard your locations to Cloudflare, you will need to purchase WAN Tunnels first.
WAN Tunnels supports an automatic setup and a manual setup. The automatic setup through Appliances is the preferred method.
Setting up WAN Tunnels automatically is done through Appliances, and is the preferred method. You can choose between the hardware version and the virtual version of Appliances. The virtual version can be installed on your own machines.
If you plan on using Appliances, you can skip the prerequisites below, and refer to Configure with Appliances for more information on how to continue.
Setting up WAN Tunnels manually is done through a combination of third-party devices in your premises and the Cloudflare dashboard. To be successful, you need to:
- Read the Prerequisites below.
- Follow the steps in Manual configuration.
WAN Tunnels relies on GRE and IPsec tunnels to transmit packets ↗ from Cloudflare's global network to your origin network. To ensure compatibility with WAN Tunnels, the routers at your tunnel endpoints must:
- Allow configuration of at least one tunnel per Internet service provider (ISP).
- Support maximum segment size (MSS) clamping.
- Support the configuration parameters for IPsec mentioned in IPsec tunnels.
Before enabling WAN Tunnels, you must make sure that you set up the maximum segment size on your network. Cloudflare WAN Tunnels uses tunnels to deliver packets ↗ from our global network to your data centers. Cloudflare encapsulates these packets adding new headers. You must account for the space consumed by these headers when configuring the maximum transmission unit (MTU) and maximum segment size (MSS) values for your network.
The MSS value depends on how your network is set up.
- On your Edge router: Apply the clamp to the GRE tunnel internal interface (meaning where the egress traffic will traverse). The MSS clamp should be 1,436 bytes. This may be done automatically once the tunnel is configured, but it depends on your devices.
For IPsec tunnels, the value you need to specify depends on how your network is set up. The MSS clamping value will be lower than for GRE tunnels, however, since the physical interface will see IPsec-encrypted packets, not TCP packets, and MSS clamping will not apply to those.
- On your Edge router: Apply this on your IPsec tunnel internal interface (meaning where the egress traffic will traverse). This may be done automatically once the tunnel is configured but it depends on your devices. TCP MSS clamp should be 1,360 bytes maximum.
Refer to Maximum transmission unit and maximum segment size for more details.
Instructions to adjust MSS by applying MSS clamps vary depending on the vendor of your router.
The following table lists several commonly used router vendors with links to MSS clamping instructions:
|Router device
|URL
|Cisco
|TCP IP Adjust MSS ↗
|Juniper
|TCP MSS - Edit System ↗
