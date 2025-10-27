WAN Tunnels can be used together with Cloudflare Tunnel for easy access between your networks and applications.

By default, TCP, UDP, and ICMP traffic routed through WAN Tunnels tunnels and destined to routes behind Cloudflare Tunnel will be proxied/filtered through Cloudflare Gateway.

Cloudflare Tunnel and Magic Networking Route interactions

Private network routes are evaluated together across Cloudflare Tunnel and Magic Networking routing tables. If traffic matches either a Cloudflare Tunnel route (in any virtual network) or a Magic Networking route, then the matched route will determine the next-hop.

To design solutions where a destination IP may match both a Cloudflare Tunnel private network route and a Magic Networking route, consult your solutions engineer for guidance.

Test cloudflared tunnel integration

To check if a cloudflared tunnel is working properly with your WAN Tunnels connection, open a browser from a host behind your customer premise equipment, and browse to the cloudflared tunnel endpoint.

For example, imagine you have a Cloudflare Tunnel set up with a private network CIDR of 10.1.2.3/32 , a static route defined in WAN Tunnels for 10.1.2.3/24 , and the device you are trying to connect to is a web server. You can test connectivity to the web server by using a browser to load https://10.1.2.3 . If the page loads correctly, your Cloudflare Tunnel is working properly. In this scenario, you have overlapping routes defined for Cloudflare Tunnel and WAN Tunnels.

As mentioned above, if you have overlapping routes in your WAN Tunnels and Cloudflare Tunnel routing configurations, Cloudflare Tunnel will take precedence. This happens whenever a cloudflared tunnel CIDR matches a packet, regardless of prefix length. For example, a cloudflared tunnel with prefix 10.1.2.0/24 will take precedence over a static route configured to 10.1.2.4/32 , sending packets over a GRE tunnel.

For more information, refer to Connect private networks.