Add or remove connectors
To add a new Appliances you first need to remove the one associated with the on-ramps. You can only have more than one Appliances if you initially enabled high availability on your on-ramp.
- Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks.
- Go to Connectors > Appliances.
- Find the Appliances that you want to edit > select the three dots next to it > Edit.
- In Appliances, remove the Appliances associated with the on-ramp.
- Select Add Appliances to add a different Appliances to your on-ramp.
- Select Save.
