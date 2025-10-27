 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Add or remove connectors

To add a new Appliances you first need to remove the one associated with the on-ramps. You can only have more than one Appliances if you initially enabled high availability on your on-ramp.

  1. Log in to Cloudflare One, and go to Networks.
  2. Go to Connectors > Appliances.
  1. Find the Appliances that you want to edit > select the three dots next to it > Edit.
  2. In Appliances, remove the Appliances associated with the on-ramp.
  3. Select Add Appliances to add a different Appliances to your on-ramp.
  4. Select Save.