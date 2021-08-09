Configure AWS SSO with Access for SaaS

In a separate tab or window, open the Cloudflare for Teams Dashboard External link icon Open external link and navigate to Access > Applications .

Select SaaS as the application type to begin creating a SaaS application.

Copy the following fields from your AWS account and input them in the Cloudflare for Teams application configuration:

AWS value Cloudflare value AWS SSO ACS URL Assertion Consumer Service URL AWS SSO Issuer URL Entity ID

The Name ID Format must be set to: Email.