User submissions
User submissions are the emails your users submitted for reclassification. User submissions help enhance our detection model, but can be escalated for human review.
Any email that is reported as phish will be displayed under User submissions.
To view user submissions:
- Log in to Cloudflare One ↗.
- Select Email security > Reclassifications.
- Select User submissions.
Select among the following filters:
- Date Range: Select a date range from the last 7, last 30, and last 90 days.
- Original disposition: Select among the available values.
- Submitted as: Select among the available values.
Once you have selected all the filters, select Apply filters.
The dashboard will populate the table with the list of emails your users submitted for reclassification, including a Submission ID, and the Email subject.
To gain more details on a specific reclassification:
- Go to the reclassification you want to have more details for.
- Select the three dots > select among View more, View email message, View similar details, and Escalate.
To escalate a reclassification:
- Go to the reclassification you want to escalate.
- Select the three dots > select Escalate.
- The dashboard will display a message to authorize escalation. Select Escalate.
