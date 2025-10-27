A submission is invalid when:

A submission has no EML file attached.

A submission has been made with an incorrect file extension.

A submission was made to the wrong team or user alias.

To ensure your submission is valid:

Ensure your submission has a file attached with a .eml file extension.

file extension. Ensure you configure the domain you are submitting emails for.

Ensure policies are configured correctly.

To view invalid submissions:

Log in to Cloudflare One ↗ . Select Email security > Reclassifications. Select Invalid submissions.

You can search by submission ID or submitted email.

You can filter based on Date Range and Submitted by (which will list emails that made the invalid submissions). Once you have configured your desired filters, select Apply filters.