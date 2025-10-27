Team submissions are the emails your security team submitted for reclassification. All team submissions receive a human review by Cloudflare.

View team submissions

To view team submissions:

Log in to Cloudflare One ↗ . Select Email security > Reclassifications. Select Team submissions.

Filter team submissions

Select among the following filters:

Date Range : You can select a date range from the last 7, last 30, and last 90 days.

: You can select a date range from the last 7, last 30, and last 90 days. Original disposition : Select among the available values.

: Select among the available values. Submitted as : Select among the available values.

: Select among the available values. Final disposition : Select among the available values.

: Select among the available values. Escalation: Filter by team submissions that have been escalated or not. Select among Yes , No , or All .

Once you have selected all the filters, select Apply filters.

The dashboard will populate the table with the list of emails your security team submitted for reclassification, including a Submission ID, and the Email subject.

View submission details

To gain more details on a specific reclassification: