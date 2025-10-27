Team submissions
Team submissions are the emails your security team submitted for reclassification. All team submissions receive a human review by Cloudflare.
To view team submissions:
- Log in to Cloudflare One ↗.
- Select Email security > Reclassifications.
- Select Team submissions.
Select among the following filters:
- Date Range: You can select a date range from the last 7, last 30, and last 90 days.
- Original disposition: Select among the available values.
- Submitted as: Select among the available values.
- Final disposition: Select among the available values.
- Escalation: Filter by team submissions that have been escalated or not. Select among
Yes,
No, or
All.
Once you have selected all the filters, select Apply filters.
The dashboard will populate the table with the list of emails your security team submitted for reclassification, including a Submission ID, and the Email subject.
To gain more details on a specific reclassification:
- Go to the reclassification you want to have more details for.
- Select the three dots > select among View more, View email message and View similar details.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-