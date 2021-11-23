JumpCloud
Windows
Log in to the JumpCloud Admin Portal.
Navigate to Device Management > Software Management.
Select the Windows tab, then click (+).
Enter a unique display name in the Software Name field.
Enter
warpinto the Package ID field.
Select Install this software.
(Optional) Select Keep software package up to date to automatically update this app as updates become available.
(Optional) Select Allow end users to delay updates for up to one week to avoid updates during a busy time.
Click save.
Deploy the client to a single MDM-managed device
- Log in to the JumpCloud Admin Portal.
- Navigate to Device Management > Software Management.
- Select the Windows tab and select the app you want to deploy.
- Select the Devices tab.
- Select the devices where you want to deploy the app.
- Click save.
- Click save again.
Deploy the client to an MDM-managed device group
- Log in to the JumpCloud Admin Portal.
- Navigate to Device Management > Software Management.
- Select the Windows tab and select the app you want to deploy.
- Select the Device Groups tab.
- Select the groups that you want to deploy the app to.
- Click save.
- Click save again.
macOS
Log in to the JumpCloud Admin Portal.
Navigate to Device Management > Software Management.
Select the Apple tab, then click (+).
On the Details tab, enter a unique display name in Software Description.
Add the app's URL location to Software Package URL.
Deploy the client to a single MDM-managed device
- Select the Devices tab.
- Select the devices where this app will be deployed. To select all devices, select the checkbox next to Type.
- Click save to install the client. Verify that Cloudflare was installed by selecting the app and selecting the Status tab.
Deploy the client to an MDM-managed device group
- Select the Device Groups tab.
- Select the groups where this app will be deployed. To select all device groups, select the checkbox next to Type.
- Click save to install the client.