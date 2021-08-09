Tunnel Audit logs
Audit Logs for Tunnel are available in the account section of the Cloudflare dashboard which you can find by clicking on your name or email in the upper right-hand corner of the dashboard. The following actions are logged:
|Action
|Description
|Registered
|This is logged when Tunnel is started and connects to the Cloudflare edge.
|Unregistered
|This is logged when Tunnel is disconnected from the Cloudflare edge.
|CNAME add
|This is logged when Tunnel registers a new DNS (CNAME or AAAA) record for the tunneled application.